Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2019) - Allied Corp. (OTC Pink: ALID) ("Allied"), an international medical cannabis company focused on creating and providing targeted cannabinoid health solutions to address today's medical issues, is pleased to announce it has signed a purchase order for Vitalis Extraction Technology equipment to be delivered to its operations in Colombia in Q1 of 2020.

Allied has signed a purchase order for the Vitalis Q90S- GMP-SS Extraction System. Since its release, the Vitalis Q-Series has become renowned in the extraction industry for its speed and efficacy in extraction using carbon dioxide (CO2). At a 90-L scalable capacity, the Vitalis Q-Series extraction systems have been engineered to provide the operator with a wide range of pressure and temperature controls to produce all desired extracts required from Allied Corp's production facilities.

The Vitalis Q-Series incorporates a dual piston, positive displacement pump, TrueCyclonic separation technology, LiquidTec CO2 recovery system and can process up to 150 lbs of product in a day. Featuring an assembly of vessels with dual separation lines and a flow rate of up to 900kg of solvent per hour, the equipment will help meet all of Allied's extraction needs.

Having secured agricultural land extensions in Bucamaranga, Allied through its Colombia subsidiary, Medi Colombias SAS, now operates out of a key production farming region in Colombia. With 12 hours of sunlight year-round, temperatures oscillating between 20-30 degrees Celsius, and constant humidity - Bucamaranga has an ideal environment and situation to grow cannabis at low costs.

"As we build upon our solid foundation in Colombia, we're extremely excited to be purchasing Vitalis Extraction Technology equipment for our operations," said Calum Hughes, CEO of Allied Corp. "Above all, we are dedicated to creating cannabinoid health solutions for those suffering, and with this equipment we're one step closer to doing so in a more efficient and cost-effective manner."

About Vitalis

Vitalis Extraction Technology is a Canadian-based engineering and manufacturing company, producing highly-acclaimed CO2 extraction systems that are a dominant mix of versatility and engineering, built to exceed industry standards for safety and continuous operation. Renowned for industry-leading customer support, reliability and innovation, Vitalis Extraction Technology is a global leader in CO2 extraction solutions. Vitalis systems are designed and manufactured in accordance with ASME and CSA Standards for Boiler, Pressure Vessel and Pressure Piping Code. Vitalis' equipment also meets other applicable European and North American certifications with the top priority of maintaining industry certifications in all new markets they enter. The vessels are stamped with a CRN and NB registration number confirming that the vessels meet code and have been inspected by an authorized inspector. With systems on five continents, Vitalis has the most deployments of industrial CO2 supercritical extractors into the cannabis industry. Standing on their five pillars of values (reputation, curiosity, professionalism, resourcefulness, and gratitude) Vitalis was awarded Top Extraction Equipment at a growing number of industry events, including both the 2017 and 2018 LIFT & Co. Awards. By establishing clear expectations, expediency, thorough root/cause analysis, highest standards, and ever-dependable consistency, Vitalis continues to innovate, leading the global pack now and into the future. For more information, visit their website at www.vitaliset.com.

About Allied Corp.

Allied Corp. is an international medical cannabis company with a mission to address today's medical issues by researching, creating and producing targeted cannabinoid health solutions. Allied Corp. uses an evidence-informed scientific approach to make this mission possible through cutting-edge pharmaceutical research and development, innovative plant-based production, and unique development of therapeutic products.

