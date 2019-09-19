

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were moving higher on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve slashed interest rates for the second time this year and the Bank of Japan reiterated its willingness to pursue additional easing measures to support the economy.



The Bank of England is expected to leave rates on hold amid Brexit uncertainty when it announces its monetary policy decision later in the day.



Earlier in the day, the Swiss National Bank pledged to remain active in the currency markets to ease upward pressure on the safe-haven franc.



Investors also looked ahead to a potential cooling of U.S.-China trade tensions, as the two sides gear up for talks.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was up 0.4 percent at 390.96 after ending on a flat note the previous day.



The German DAX was rising 0.3 percent, France's CAC 40 index was gaining 0.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.4 percent.



Banks were moving higher, with BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Commerzbank climbing 2-4 percent.



ArcelorMittal, the world's biggest steelmaker, fell nearly 4 percent after U.S. Steel Corp cut its outlook.



Swiss watchmakers Swatch and Richemont gained around 1 percent after the release of August month trade data from Switzerland.



Finnish engineering group Wartsila dropped 2.2 percent after HSBC cut its price target on the stock.



British online trading platform IG Group jumped 7.5 percent after the company said its Chairman selection process is at advanced stage.



Clothing retailer Next Plc tumbled 4 percent despite backing its full-year guidance.



Charles Taylor shares jumped 37 percent after private equity house Lovell Minnick said it will take the British insurance services firm private in a £261m deal.



Instrumentation and controls company Spectris soared 4 percent as it agreed to divest BTG Group to privately held Voith GmbH & Co. KgaA for a total gross cash consideration of 319 million euros or 283 million pounds.



JD Sports Fashion lost 2.4 percent. The competition watchdog has warned that a takeover of Footasylum by the company could result in 'a worse shopping experience for customers'.



On a light day on the economic front, official data showed that U.K. retail sales fell in August, defying expectations of zero growth.



Monthly retail sales volumes dipped by 0.2 percent as shoppers bought less online than the month before when major sales promotions encouraged them to splash out. The year-on-year growth rate slowed to 2.7 percent from 3.3 percent.



