Ziff Davis, a division of J2 Global, Inc., today announced its subsidiary Ziff Davis B2B completed the acquisition of Austin, Texas-based Spiceworks. Together, the combined company will bring together Ziff Davis B2B's rich content, data, and performance marketing capabilities with Spiceworks' product and community expertise, ultimately delivering new insights for technology professionals, greater intent-driven market and account intelligence for technology brands, and new experiences that will connect both parties when they need it most.

"The B2B research and purchasing process has become increasingly complex, prompting both the businesses who consume, as well as the brands who build, market, and sell new technologies, to rely on trusted resources to connect them at the right time," said Jim Riesenbach, executive vice president and general manager of Ziff Davis B2B. "By joining forces with Spiceworks, a globally recognized and trusted brand, we're well-positioned to deliver the new, mutually beneficial experiences technology professionals and brands need."

Ziff Davis has nearly 100 years of editorial expertise with leading technology-oriented properties such as PCMag, IGN, Mashable, and Speedtest, in addition to Ziff Davis B2B's more than 20 years of providing B2B performance marketing, data and lead generation solutions that currently power more than a million connections between B2B technology buyers and sellers worldwide each year. And for more than a decade, Spiceworks has built and nurtured its range of products, including one of the largest IT communities of its kind, which are trusted by millions of IT professionals, as well as technology brands around the world.

"The capabilities and products Ziff Davis B2B and Spiceworks bring together will fuel new experiences that help technology professionals get the insights they need to run their businesses, while helping brands reach and engage the organizations that need their support or are in-market for their products and services," said Jay Hallberg, founder and chairman of Spiceworks. "We're building one of the world's most trusted technology marketplaces that connects businesses and the professionals within them with the tools, technical resources, and people they need to grow their careers and their organizations."

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, a subsidiary of J2 Global, Inc., is a leading global digital-media company operating in three core verticals: Technology, Gaming, and Shopping. Its brands including PCMag, Mashable, Speedtest, ExtremeTech, HumbleBundle, Toolbox, IGN, AskMen, Offers.com, TechBargains and Salesify produce and distribute premium content. Ziff Davis delivers advertising, performance marketing, data services and licensing solutions to thousands of clients worldwide. Ziff Davis publishes in 25 languages and partners with local publishing operators across 114 countries. For more information, visit http://www.ziffdavis.com.

About Ziff Davis B2B

Ziff Davis B2B, a division of Ziff Davis, a subsidiary of J2 Global, Inc., is a leader in omni-channel marketing, providing clients with access to some of the world's most powerful technology buyers. Its wholly-owned media network leverages proprietary behavioral data, actionable intelligence and comprehensive marketing solutions to put its clients in front of buyers at virtually every step of the buying journey. For more information, visit http://ziffdavisb2b.com.

About Spiceworks

Spiceworks, part of Ziff Davis B2B, connects the technology industry to help technology buyers and sellers get their jobs done. The company helps people in the world's businesses find, adopt, and manage the latest technologies while also helping IT brands build, market, and sell better products and services. For more information, visit http://www.spiceworks.com.

