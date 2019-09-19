Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.09.2019

WKN: 982548 ISIN: US50575Q1022 
Frankfurt
18.09.19
08:07 Uhr
2,229 Euro
-0,093
-3,99 %
19.09.2019 | 13:05
(82 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Novavax, Inc.: Novavax to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2019 Healthcare Conference

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX), a late-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that Stanley C. Erck, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2019 Healthcare Conference.

Presentation details are as follows:

Date and Time:Tuesday, September 24, 8:30 - 8:55 a.m. E.T.
Location:St. Germain III, Sofitel Hotel, New York
Live webcast:www.novavax.com (http://www.novavax.com), "Investors"/"Events"

A replay of the presentation will also be accessible under the "Investors/Events" section www.novavax.com.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX), is a late-stage biotechnology company that drives improved health globally through the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. ResVax, its RSV vaccine for infants via maternal immunization, is the only vaccine in a Phase 3 clinical program and is designed to prevent severe lower respiratory tract infection which is the second leading cause of death in children under one year of age worldwide. Novavax is also advancing NanoFlu, its quadrivalent influenza nanoparticle vaccine, to address key factors that can lead to the poor effectiveness of currently approved flu vaccines. Novavax is a leading innovator of recombinant vaccines; its proprietary recombinant technology platform combines the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce a new class of highly immunogenic nanoparticles addressing urgent global health needs.

For more information, visit www.novavax.comand connect with us on Twitterand LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Investors
Novavax, Inc.
Erika Trahan
ir@novavax.com
240-268-2022

Westwicke
John Woolford
john.woolford@westwicke.com
443-213-0506

Media
BrandZone/Speak Life Science
Amy Speak
amy@speaklifescience.com
617-420-2461


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)