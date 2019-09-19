

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices traded mixed on Thursday, a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the second time this year, but offered mixed signals about the outlook for interest rates.



Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,496.90 per ounce, after falling as much as 1 percent in the previous session at one point. U.S. gold futures were down 0.8 percent at $1,504.15 per ounce.



The U.S. dollar remains well supported today after the FOMC delivered a 'hawkish' easing, giving little insight on its next move.



U.S. policymakers were divided, with three members voting against the rate cut as they believe the economy doesn't need more support.



Fed Chair Jerome Powell described the U.S. economic outlook as 'favorable,' and shot down media speculation about the yield curve signaling a recession on the horizon.



'We are adjusting monetary policy in a more accommodated direction to try to support what is in fact a favorable outlook,' he said.



Elsewhere, the Bank of Japan kept its monetary policy on hold, but reiterated its willingness to pursue additional easing measures to support the economy.



The Bank of England is expected to leave rates on hold amid Brexit uncertainty when it announces its monetary policy decision later in the day.



Investors also looked ahead to a potential cooling of U.S.-China trade tensions, as the two sides gear up for talks.



