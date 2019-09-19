Legend Power Systems Inc.: Legend Power(R) to Present at the MicroCap Leadership Summit in Chicago

VANCOUVER, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2019 / Legend Power Systems Inc. (TSXV:LPS), a global leader in onsite power management technology, today announced that CEO Randy Buchamer will host a day of investor meetings at the fourth annual MicroCap Leadership Summit, hosted by MicroCapClub, on Friday, September 27, 2019, at the Westin Chicago Northwest Hotel in Itasca, Illinois.

"With Legend Power's expansion into the U.S. market gaining traction, we want to accelerate our communications with U.S. investors who are focused on microcap technology stocks," said Mr. Buchamer. "We recently announced a $535,000 follow-on order from a North American property owner, and our pipeline is robust. So, I'm excited to attend my first MicroCap Leadership Summit to not only update current shareholders about our U.S. growth plans but also to detail our investment opportunity to new investors."

The Legend Power presentation will be made by CEO Randy Buchamer. The MicroCap Leadership Summit utilizes a small group format whereby the company will present to approximately 50 retail and institutional microcap investors throughout the day. The Company's investor presentation will be accessible on the "Invest" page of the Legend Power website, located at https://legendpower.com/invest/

For more information about the MicroCap Leadership Summit, please visit http://microcapclub.com/summit/

About MicroCapClub

MicroCapClub is an exclusive forum for experienced microcap investors focused on microcap companies (sub $300m market cap) trading on United States, Canadian, European, and Australian equity marketplaces. MicroCapClub was created to be a platform for experienced microcap investors to share and discuss stock ideas. Investors can join our community by applying to become a member or subscribing to gain instant view only access. MicroCapClub's mission is to foster the highest quality microcap investor Community, produce Educational content for investors, and promote better Leadership in the microcap arena. For more information, visit http://microcapclub.com

About Legend Power Systems Inc.

Legend Power Systems Inc. (www.legendpower.com) is a global leader in onsite energy management technology. We help buildings overcome grid volatility challenges common to utilities around the world. Legend's industry-proven SmartGATE enables dynamic power management of an entire building. The proprietary and patented system reduces total energy consumption and power costs, while also maximizing the life of electrical equipment. Legend's unique solution is also a key contributor to both corporate sustainability efforts and the meeting of utility energy efficiency targets.

For further information, please contact:

Steve Vanry, CFO

+ 1 604 671 9522

svanry@legendpower.com

Sean Peasgood, Investor Relations

+ 1 647 503 1054

sean@sophiccapital.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities and operating performance of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks, uncertainties and factors are described in the periodic filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including the Company's quarterly and annual Management's Discussion & Analysis, which may be viewed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results to not be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements other than as may be required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Legend Power Systems Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/560254/Legend-PowerR-to-Present-at-the-MicroCap-Leadership-Summit-in-Chicago