BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 7.00 am ET Thursday, the Bank of England announces its interest rate decision. Policymakers are likely to retain the interest rate at 0.75 percent and quantitative easing at GBP 435 billion.



Ahead of the decision, the pound fell against its major opponents.



The pound was worth 134.32 against the yen, 0.8889 against the euro, 1.2341 against the franc and 1.2448 against the greenback at 6:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX