Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2019) - Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. (TSXV: BEER) ("Hill Street" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that that CEO Terry Donnelly will attend the Extraordinary Future Conference at the Vancouver Convention Centre West on Sunday September 22 through Monday September 23, 2019.

Mr. Donnelly will present Hill Street's investment thesis at 10:20 AM Pacific Time on September 22, 2019 at Workshop Stage 1. Mr. Donnelly will also participate on The Technology Behind Infused Cannabis Beverages panel discussion at 4:30 PM Pacific Time on the Main Stage the same day. Investors interested in Hill Street's non-alcoholic and its future cannabis-infused beverages can learn more by visiting the Company at Booth #302.

"Hill Street has established a portfolio of award-winning, non-alcoholic beer and wine brands that will serve as perfect platforms to deliver our cannabis infused beverages to the Canadian market following the legalization of edibles in October 2019," said Mr. Donnelly. "Our pending acquisition of OneLeaf Holdings will not only give us a world class, 48,200 square foot facility built to EU GMP standards but also a catalogue of over 700 distinct cannabis cultivars and the talent that created them. Plus, our joint manufacturing partnership with Lexaria Bioscience (valid for 10 years) allows us to produce DehydraTECH commercial products, including both processed THC and CBD powders in the form of compressed tablets, capsules, or sachets for new consumer products for sale in Canada and for export where permitted, subject to Health Canada approval. I look forward to introducing Hill Street's opportunities to investors attending the Extraordinary Future 2019 conference."

About Extraordinary Future

The Extraordinary Future conference drives innovation in Canada by connecting technology companies with capital. Whether you are a tech company looking to get a better understanding of investment opportunities or you are a business savvy investor looking for the next big thing, there is no other conference in Vancouver that is like Extraordinary Future.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://cambridgehouse.com/extraordinary-future. Use the promo code FUTURE30 for 30% off your ticket.

About Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. (TSXV: BEER)

Hill Street Beverage Company is the world's most award-winning company exclusively focused on alcohol-free beer, wine, and adult-format beverages. Hill Street's great-tasting products include Hill Street Craft Brewed Lager, Designated Draft alcohol-free beer, Vin(Zero) wines, and Vintense wines, and have won numerous medals and accolades including three Gold, two Silver, and two Bronze Medals at the U.S. Open Beer Championships, the Retail Council of Canada's Grand Prix award, and a prestigious Double Gold Medal at the San Francisco International Wine Challenge. Hill Street will also produce and sell cannabis-infused adult beverages as soon as the sale of cannabis edibles becomes legal in Canada, expected to occur by October 17, 2019. Check out Hill Street's award-winning line-up and order product to be delivered straight to your home at www.hillstreetbeverages.com.

