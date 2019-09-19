Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2019) - Premier Health Group Inc (CSE: PHGI) (OTC Pink: PHGRF) (FSE: 6PH) (the "Company" or "Premier Health") a Company focused on developing innovative approaches that combine human skill-based expertise with emerging technologies for the healthcare industry, is pleased to announce they will be participating in the Extraordinary Future Conference (XFuture) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West on Sunday September 22 - Monday September 23, 2019.

Premier Health's CEO, Dr. Essam Hamza, is scheduled to present on Sunday, September 22 at 12:40 pm PST. Dr. Hamza will discuss the current state of healthcare in Canada and how his team is looking to reinvent the delivery of care.

The Extraordinary Future conference drives innovation in Canada by connecting technology companies with capital. Whether you are a tech company looking to get a better understanding of investment opportunities or you are a business savvy investor looking for the next big thing, there is no other conference in Vancouver that is like Extraordinary Future.

For more information and/or to register for the conference, please visit: https://cambridgehouse.com/extraordinary-future.

We look forward to seeing you there.

About Premier Health

Premier Health is a Canadian company that is strategically poised to take advantage of business opportunities in the global health care industry. We are focused on innovative health care approaches that combine human skill-based expertise with emerging technologies. In conjunction with its subsidiary Cloud Practice, which offers SAAS based health technology solutions including a cloud based Electronic Medical Records (EMR) software, medical billing software and an online patient portal, the Company is developing proprietary technology to deliver quality healthcare through the combination of connected primary care clinics, telemedicine, and artificial intelligence (AI). We currently have a combined ecosystem of 290 clinics, over 3000 licensed practitioners and almost 3 million registered patients. The Premier Health team has deep clinical, operational and financial expertise and a passion for improving healthcare for all patients.

