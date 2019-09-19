The "Spain E-Cigarette Market Report: Recovery Is Under Way And Likely To Go Further" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Spanish e-cigarette market is recovering and now growing following the market boom-and-bust in 2013, but it is still far from other big European countries such as the UK or France.
This in-depth market report, based on extensive in-house research and methodology, will provide you with an estimated market size up to 2021, vaping population analysis, consumer perceptions, popular devices and e-liquids and retail channels. This report also allows you to explore a key analysis of the top 20 online retailers, including customer visits, online traffic, brand analysis, pricing and heated tobacco.
Key Topics Covered
- Executive summary
- Market size
- Smoking population
- Risk perception
- Vaping population
- Form factors
- Retail channels
- Online retailers
- E-liquids
- Hardware
- Heated tobacco
- Pricing
- Associations
