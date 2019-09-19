On 18 September 2019, Onxeo released initial results from the first cohort of patients (n=3) in its ongoing Phase Ib DRIIV study with AsiDNA. The three patients had a progressive metastatic cancer (non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer) and were treated with AsiDNA plus carboplatin. No dose-limiting toxicity was observed. Two of the three patients have shown stable disease (RECIST) since the start of the treatment (more than four and five months). While it is too early to draw any conclusions on efficacy, stable disease status in 2/3 patients and a good safety profile appear encouraging. In the second part of the study, patients with various solid tumours will receive a combination of AsiDNA plus carboplatin and paclitaxel (standard of care in many solid tumours). Preliminary results are expected by end 2019.

