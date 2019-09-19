The self-consumption project, being built by EPC contractor Helios Energy, is being realized by the Ministry of Innovative Development. The energy generated will power a free economic zone in the Chust district of the Namangan region.The Ministry of Innovative Development of the Republic of Uzbekistan and Thai engineering, procurement and construction services contractor Helios Energy Co. have signed an agreement to build a 40 MW solar park in Namangan in eastern Uzbekistan. Construction is expected to start this year with completion next year. The project will power the Namangan Free Economic ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...