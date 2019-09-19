Olainfarm: On observing Corporate governance principles

Taking into account requirements for companies set by normative acts in force in Latvia, including Law of the Financial Instrument Market (Law), as well as recommendations on corporate governance of European Union and OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development), JSC "Nasdaq Riga", hereinafter "Stock exchange", has developed Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations on their Implementation (hereinafter "Recommendations").

JSC Olainfarm in its activities tends to fully observe principles on good corporate governance set in Recommendations and for this purpose does all activities that depend on JSC Olainfarm.

Pursuant to the stated JSC Olainfarm invites all its shareholders to get acquainted with Recommendation rules on the web-page of Stock Exchange https://nasdaqbaltic.com/market-regulation/nasdaq-riga-rules/ and to exercise their rights and to perform obligations in good faith.