Company's iDAR System Selected for its Breakthrough Innovations that Enable Self-driving Cars to Intelligently Perceive their Environment

Today artificial perception pioneer AEye announced it has been awarded the Most Innovative Autonomous Driving Platform at AutoSens Brussels. The AutoSens Awards, which honor innovation throughout the vehicle perception industry, recognize the very best technical excellence driving the automotive industry forward.

AEye won for its iDAR Artificial Perception platform, which combines software extensibility, artificial intelligence and smart, agile sensors to deliver intelligent data collection at the sensor level. Using a distributed architecture, iDAR dynamically tracks targets and objects of interest, while always critically assessing general surroundings. It's software-configurable hardware enables vehicle control system software to selectively customize data collection in real-time, while edge processing reduces control loop latency. As a result, iDAR captures more intelligent information with less data, for optimal performance and safety.

According to the judges, "AEye's iDAR was viewed as the most innovative autonomous driving platform, since its breakthrough innovations enable self-driving cars to intelligently assess hazards and respond to changing conditions, scoring highly with its novel features and engineering qualities."

"We are honored that AutoSens has recognized AEye's iDAR platform for such a prestigious award," said Aravind Ratnam, VP of products at AEye. "As the industry's first software-definable intelligent LiDAR, we provide an open platform for perception innovation, as well as a modular architecture for partners to create integrated, customized ADAS solutions supporting all popular vehicle packaging locations. We will continue to optimize our software and iterate to deliver actionable information to path-planning software."

The Awards, now in their third year, were judged by a world-class panel drawn from OEMs, Tier 1s and Tier 2s, industry organizations and academia to assure a robust process. Notable figures on the judging panel included Mohannad Murad, Technical Specialist, General Motors, Divya Argarwal, Staff Software Engineer, NIO and Robin Jenkin, Principal Image Quality Engineer, NVIDIA.

For more on AEye's approach to perception and the iDAR platform, see AEye's white papers on the use of biomimicry in AI architecture to create responsive, intelligent machines, and its proposed new metrics to help perception engineers better evaluate the extended capabilities of AI-enabled intelligent agile LiDAR sensors.

About AEye

AEye is an artificial perception pioneer and creator of iDAR, a perception system that acts as the eyes and visual cortex of autonomous vehicles. Since its demonstration of its solid-state LiDAR scanner in 2013, AEye has pioneered breakthroughs in intelligent sensing. The company is based in the San Francisco Bay Area, and backed by world-renowned investors including Kleiner Perkins Caufield Byers, Taiwania Capital, Hella Ventures, LG Electronics, Subaru-SBI, Aisin, Intel Capital, Airbus Ventures, and others. For more information, please visit www.aeye.ai

