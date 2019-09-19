CPR Cell Phone Repair Expands Services in Indiana with New Store in Indianapolis

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2019 / CPR Cell Phone Repair, the largest and fastest growing retail mobile device repair franchise network in North America, is pleased to announce the opening of a new store in Indianapolis, IN. The network congratulates Eric Farr on the opening of his latest CPR franchise store.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Indianapolis, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/indianapolis-in/.

"We are thrilled to announce Eric Farr opened a new store in Indianapolis. The CPR network is confident that Eric and his team will provide expert services to the Indianapolis community. We look forward to Eric's continued success as a CPR franchisee," said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations.

As the capital of Indiana, Indianapolis is the most populated city in the state. Indianapolis is home to two major league sports teams: NBA's Indiana Pacers and NFL's Indianapolis Colts. The Indy 500 is hosted at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway every Memorial Day Weekend. While the city is a popular tourist spot among sports fans, it's also a destination for art and literature lovers. High-tech job growth is on the rise in Indianapolis with three Fortune 500 companies, and three Fortune 1000 based within city limits. CPR Indianapolis is conveniently located on the corner of North New Jersey Street and East North Street.

"We are excited to expand into the Indianapolis community and provide residents with fast and affordable repair services," said franchisee Eric Farr. "My team and I pride ourselves on delivering unparalleled customer service experiences."

Eric grew up in Fishers, IN, where he plans to open a third CPR location in the spring of 2020, and is a proud graduate of Indiana University. Outside of work, Eric enjoys spending time with his family and golden retriever, as well as trying new restaurants around Indianapolis, golfing and staying fit. Eric and his CPR Indianapolis team offer the community a variety of services that range from screen repairs to diagnostic issues, as well as free repair estimates. To learn more about the services Eric and his team provide, visit the store or contact them at the details provided below.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Indianapolis is located at:

585 N New Jersey St. Suite 195

Indianapolis, IN 46204

Please contact the store at 317-731-7121 or via email: repairs@cpr-indianapolis.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/indianapolis-in/

Eric's other store is:

Cell Phone Repair Zionsville

6634 Whitestown Pkwy

Zionsville, IN 46077

317-769-0602

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 800 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. For four straight years, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2019, CPR was ranked in the top 25 of the list and placed as the number one business for tech business franchises. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

