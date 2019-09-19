24/7 Market News: Alltemp, Inc. (LTMP) Refrigerant delivers over 20% Energy Savings in new Trial Tests with Major Plastics Manufacturer based in India

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2019 / Alltemp, Inc. (OTC PINK:LTMP), a manufacturer of proprietary, environment-friendly refrigerants designed to deliver significant energy and financial savings, announces more successful results from trial tests. At the SABIC Innovative Plastics Avenue plant in Vadodara, installation of alltemp® refrigerant on an 8.5Tr Package AC unit delivered energy savings of 20% over the past year.

Last month on August 20, 2019, it was announced that tests, using Alltemp's drop-in refrigerant technology, were carried out at the Gujarat manufacturing plants of Zydus Cadila, a leading Indian pharmaceutical company. At the Zydus Cadila plant, Alltemp's proprietary refrigerant delivered significant savings on two separate installations. On a package HVAC system, Zydus has documented sustained energy savings of 23% over the past year. On the second installation in a brine chiller unit, alltemp® refrigerant delivered even greater energy savings ranging from 28% to 40% across different process payload temperatures.

Given the successful tests using Alltemp refrigerants, Alltemp and its Strategic Partner Vikasa Holdings have plans to accelerate aggressive introduction and sales of Alltemp's refrigerants to India through their Indian entity, Alltemp Sustainable Refrigerants India Private Limited. Vikasa is a U.S. company dedicated to investing in cutting-edge 'distributed infrastructure' technologies that can be deployed in India and other large emerging markets.

Anil Kakani of Vikasa Holdings stated, "The new additional trial tests further confirm what we already knew about Alltemp refrigerants, and we remain confident that use of these refrigerants will be a game changer for this massive industry. We are moving forward to scale Alltemp's place in India."

About Vikasa Holdings, LLC

Vikasa Holdings (www.vikasaholdings.com) is a U.S. company dedicated to investing in cutting-edge 'distributed infrastructure' technologies that can be deployed in India and other markets. 'Distributed infrastructure' means low capex, highly efficient, customizable solutions that can fill the gap in delivering critical services where traditional infrastructure falls short. Vikasa works as an operating partner to help great solutions achieve commercial success in large emerging markets.

About Alltemp, Inc.

Alltemp, Inc. has developed a proprietary refrigerant technology, after years of research and development, called alltemp®, a proven replacement for many worldwide refrigerants that have detrimentally affected the global environment. Alltemp® refrigerants are environmentally friendly, sustainable, and cost-efficient energy solutions for the residential and commercial marketplace. Alltemp refrigerants have broad applications, ranging from Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning ("HVAC"), to refrigeration and foam insulation, to industrial solvents. Alltemp is the ideal solution for replacement R-134a, R-404a, and HCFC-22, better known as R-22, but which is rapidly being phased out in all developed countries due to environmental concerns over its strong effect on the depletion of the Earth's ozone layer. For further information, please go to www.alltempsolutions.com.

