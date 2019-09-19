MCTC Holdings, Inc: MCTC Continues Cannabinoid Tocopheryl Research - an Old Compound Brought to the Cannabinoid Industry

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2019 / MCTC Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCTC) an emerging company in the cannabinoid technology marketplace, today offers insight into its innovative research and development program in cannabinoid bioavailability maximization utilizating d-α-Tocopheryl Polyethylene Glycol 1000 Succinate (TPGS), a water soluble form of vitamin E. The Company filed its first patent last week based on this research with several other patent applications pending.

TPGS was developed in the 1950's in order to supplement the dietary needs of vitamin E deficient children and exotic animals. Pharmaceutical formulators soon thereafter realized the strong bioenhancement and emulsification properties of the compound and since, dozens of peer reviewed studies have been published documenting the safety and the unique properties of TPGS. Over the past ten years, formulators have increased the use of TPGS as an ever larger number of active ingredients are water insoluble. The Company is applying these technologies to cannabinoids, which are also highly water insoluble.

"We have developed several unique cannabinoid formulations utilizing TPGS and we are in the process of investigating a clinical testing protocol to prove what we believe will be significantly increased bioavailability of cannabinoids when combined with TPGS," commented Arman Tabatabaei, CEO of MCTC holding. "We are in the process of accelerating our research and IP protection efforts."

The Company recently filed its first patent application on a dissolvable edible cannabinoid TPGS film for active ingredient delivery and packaging applications. Company's current research centers around infusion of edible functional food powders and solid polymeric nanoparticles and nanofibers for use in beverages and transdermal applications.

MCTC plans to continue to build its IP portfolio while productizing selected forms of its developed technologies, especially relating to cannabinoid functionally food ingredients.

About MCTC Holdings, Inc.

MCTC Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a: Cannabis Global) is a Delaware registered, fully reporting and audited publicly-traded company. With the hemp and cannabis industries moving very quickly and with a growing number of market entrants, MCTC plans to concentrate its efforts on the middle portions of the hemp and cannabis value chain. The Company plans to actively pursue R&D programs and productization for exotic cannabinoid isolation, bioenhancement of cannabinoids and polymeric solid nanoparticles and nanofibers for addition into consumer products and for dermal application. The Company was reorganized during June of 2019 and announced its intent to enter the fast-growing cannabis sector and its intent to change its corporate identity to Cannabis Global, Inc. The Company is headed and managed by a group of highly experienced cannabis industry pioneers and entrepreneurs.

Forward-looking Statements

