Ørsted, the world-leading offshore wind developer, has selected GE Renewable Energy as the preferred turbine supplier for two of its US offshore wind farms which marks the world's first commercial deployment of GE's Haliade-X 12MW offshore wind turbine.

Subject to final agreed and signed contract and all required project approvals, Ørsted will deploy Haliade-X 12MW wind turbines on the two offshore wind farms constituting Ørsted's Mid-Atlantic cluster:

Skipjack (120MW) off the coast of Maryland. Expected commissioning: 2022.

Ocean Wind (1,100MW) off the coast of New Jersey. Expected commissioning: 2024.

In the US alone, seven states on the east coast have committed to building a total of 20GW of offshore wind capacity by 2035, emphasising the need for a broad and diverse supplier base.

Martin Neubert, Executive Vice President and CEO of Ørsted Offshore, says:

"We look forward to introducing the next generation offshore wind turbine to the market. For decades, Ørsted has pioneered the introduction of new technology and new suppliers which has been fundamental to drive down the cost of electricity, and today offshore wind is a competitive source of homegrown clean energy that can help countries and states achieve their climate targets while creating long-lasting economic activity. We are delighted to see GE's long-term commitment to offshore wind and to partner with them on our Mid-Atlantic cluster."

Jerome Pecresse, President CEO of GE Renewable Energy, says:

"We are truly excited to be selected preferred supplier with the most powerful offshore wind turbine on the market by the global market leader. Offshore wind is a high-growth segment for our company, and like Ørsted, we are enthusiastic about the potential of offshore wind, both in the US and globally. As this announcement demonstrates, our significant investment in technology innovation, which leverages all appropriate resources within GE, positions us to help our customers lower the cost of energy produced by clean, abundant, reliable offshore wind. We thank Ørsted for their trust and commitment."

Following the 30MW Block Island Wind Farm America's first offshore wind farm which was commissioned in 2016 and pioneered the 6MW Haliade turbine Skipjack and Ocean Wind will be Ørsted's second and third offshore wind farms to deploy turbines from GE Renewable Energy. In the US, Ørsted has been awarded the rights to build offshore wind farms to serve the markets of Maryland, New Jersey, Rhode Island, New York, and Connecticut. These wind farms will have a total capacity of approx. 2.9GW and will be commissioned by 2024.

About the Haliade-X 12MW

GE Renewable Energy's Haliade-X 12MW wind turbine has a rotor diameter of 220 meters. Each blade on the Haliade-X 12MW is 107 meters (351 feet) long sweeping a total area of 38.000 square meters (409,000 square feet).

About Ørsted U.S. Offshore Wind

Ørsted U.S. Offshore Wind delivers clean, renewable energy along the U.S. Eastern Seaboard. It operates the Block Island Wind Farm, America's first offshore wind farm, and has been awarded over 2,900 megawatts of capacity through six projects. It is jointly headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and Providence, Rhode Island and employs more than 100 people.

About Ørsted

The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, bioenergy plants and provides energy products to its customers. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,300 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2018, the group's revenue was DKK 76.9 billion (EUR 10.3 billion). For more information on Ørsted, visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

About GE Renewable Energy

GE Renewable Energy is a $15 billion business which combines one of the broadest portfolios in the renewable energy industry to provide end-to-end solutions for our customers demanding reliable and affordable green power. Combining onshore and offshore wind, blades, hydro, storage, utility-scale solar, and grid solutions as well as hybrid renewables and digital services offerings, GE Renewable Energy has installed more than 400+ gigawatts of clean renewable energy and equipped more than 90 percent of utilities worldwide with its grid solutions. With nearly 40,000 employees present in more than 80 countries, GE Renewable Energy creates value for customers seeking to power the world with affordable, reliable and sustainable green electrons.

