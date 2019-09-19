Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2019) - MediaValet Inc. (TSXV: MVP) ("the Company"), a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise digital asset management (DAM) and creative operations software, is proud to announce that it was selected by one of the world's leading aerospace, defense and transport manufacturers (the"Client"). The $85,000 contract is for one of the Client's major operating divisions and includes MediaValet's best-in-class enterprise cloud-DAM.





Realizing they needed a DAM to replace Box and SharePoint for managing, storing, sharing and developing their digital media assets, the Client's marketing and communications team began to build a business case to purchase a DAM. In addition to the opportunity to significantly reduce the lifecycle cost of their digital assets and to increase their marketing effectiveness through improved time-to-market and brand consistency, the team quickly realized that their current approach could not address increasing compliance and security requirements, user adoption goals, and deliver state-of-the-art functionality (such as advanced AI-assisted search, version control and user permissions).

The mission-critical nature of DAM was quickly realized by their IT department, who initiated a comprehensive request for proposal ("RFP") process to find the right enterprise DAM provider for their business. In addition to best-in-class elements essential to the marketing and communications teams, such as Advanced Search, unlimited users and support, ease of use, and speed, MediaValet was selected as it also met the strict requirements of their security and privacy teams.

"RFPs are one of our favourite ways to win new customers," commented David MacLaren, Founder and CEO of MediaValet. "The companies that issue RFPs have generally taken the time to meet with key stakeholders, consider various use cases, identify asset silos, and determine stages for roll out. Our success at winning in these competitive situations confirms our confidence in our product strategy, our pricing model, and our vision for the future of DAM and creative operations."

Continued Mr. MacLaren, "Our customer success team is in the process of helping the Client implement and roll out MediaValet to maximize user adoption across the organization and see immediate benefits from their new enterprise DAM. We strongly believe user experience, from end to end, throughout the sales, implementation, role out and use stages, is critical to the introduction and long-term success of any software at an enterprise level. Our focus on customer relationships and product experience has proven to be a winning formula for us and is resulting in industry-leading customer retention and expansion rates."

