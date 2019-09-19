Freeze Tag, Inc.: Munzee Prepares For Battle With Clan Wars Beta Testing

TUSTIN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2019 / Freeze Tag (OTC PINK:FRZT), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, has begun beta testing the latest version of the Munzee app update ahead of its release. This large scale update is focused on Clan Wars, a competitive co-op challenge feature of Munzee.

Freeze Tag's development team has been hard at work with a select group of Munzee player beta testers at this critical point of gathering feedback. The goal of this new update to the Munzee app is to take the Clan Wars experience to a whole new level for new and veteran players alike. Although specific details are currently not available for the public, the beta testing group has proven to be integral to the development of the update.

"Clan Wars is one of the most popular aspects of Munzee and brings out the highest form of competition amongst our players," said Rob Vardeman, President of Freeze Tag. "The success of this app update is imperative, so our development team and beta testers are leaving no sword unsharpened."

A specific launch date has not been revealed at this time, but the announcement of the update coincides with a month long celebration of Clan Wars in September. The theme for this year's annual Munzee HQ Bash, which kicks off at the end of the month, is MedZEEval Times. MHQ Bash will feature a number of Clan Wars related specials including Weapons Weekend, which will feature double points on all Clan Weapon Munzees starting September 27, 2019.

Clan Wars is a competitive gameplay feature of Munzee that allows players to join worldwide groups of ten to complete specific tasks each month. Munzee Clans can choose to compete in five different difficulty levels for the month and earn prizes for hitting milestones. Since launching six and a half years ago, Clan Wars is in its 78th monthly battle and nearly 750,000 Clan Weapon Munzees have been deployed worldwide.

For more information about Munzee follow the Munzee Blog at https://www.munzeeblog.com/.

About Freeze Tag, Inc.

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile location-based games for consumers and businesses. Our portfolio includes hits such as Munzee, a social platform with over 8 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players that blends gamification and geolocation into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world, Garfield Go, a Pokemon Go style augmented reality game based on the iconic cat Garfield, WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,200 beautifully drawn digital cards, as well as many social mobile games that provide endless hours of family-friendly fun. We also offer our technology and services to businesses that want to leverage mobile gaming in their marketing and branding programs. For example, our Eventzee solution allows businesses to create private scavenger hunts in physical places such as malls, tradeshows, company events or campuses to create immersive brand experiences. For more information about Freeze Tag, go to: http://www.freezetag.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including but not limited to, our ability to market our games, and our ability to implement new changes and release them. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

Contact:

info@freezetag.com

714-210-3850 x26

SOURCE: Freeze Tag, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/560264/Munzee-Prepares-For-Battle-With-Clan-Wars-Beta-Testing