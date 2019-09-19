Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd.: Powerbridge Technologies Demonstrated its Powerbridge Smart Port Platform with Strategic Partner Huawei at The Smart China Expo 2019

Strong Response Expected to Lead to Initial Orders

ZHUHAI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2019 / Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) ("Powerbridge" or the "Company"), a global trade software applications and technology services provider, today announced the presentation of Powerbridge Smart Port Platform at The 2019 Smart China Expo ("SCE 2019"), a major digital and smart solution technology exhibition event held in Chongqing, China.

The Powerbridge Smart Port Platform was jointly presented by Powerbridge and Huawei, at the SCE 2019. Huawei is a leading information and communication technology solutions provider with an established global presence and end-to-end capabilities strengths across the carrier networks, enterprise, consumer, and cloud computing fields.

The Powerbridge Smart Port Platform utilizes the Company's latest proprietary technologies in big data and artificial intelligence, aiming to improve efficiency and reduce cost for the government and corporate participants involved in global trade port operations in trade facilitation, regulatory compliance and cross-border logistics.

Ben Lor, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Powerbridge Technologies, commented, "We are very excited to have such a noteworthy company like Huawei as our strategic partner. We look forward to strengthening our collaboration with Huawei on both the technology and market development fronts. This is an important step in our continued effort to expand our partnership network and market prescense."

The Chongqing government organized their 2nd edition of Smart China Expo held in Yuelai District in Chongqing. The Expo was jointly organized by the PRC Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Chinese Academy of Engineering, China Association for Science and Technology, as well as the CQ Municipal People's Government. The aim of the Expo was to enhance international exchanges and cooperation on big data and smart technology, and promote the cyber development strategy to speed up digital application and smart technology in China.

About Powerbridge

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) is a provider of software applications and technology solutions and services to corporate and government customers primarily located in China. Founded in 1997, Powerbridge pioneered global trade software applications with a vision to make global trade operations easier for customers. Since inception, Powerbridge has continued to innovate and deliver solutions and services to address the changing needs of thousands of customers. Powerbridge's mission is to make global trade easier by empowering all players in the ecosystem. For more information, visit www.powerbridge.com/en

