Tech Central Inc: TCHC Announces Expansion Of Better Mind CBD Product Line

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2019 / Tech Central (OTCPINK:TCHC) ("TCHC") today announced that Better Mind CBD has expanded its product line to include several massage oils, and scrubs.

Company president Joseph Lewis Stated "We're pleased to announce we've started to expand the products being offered under our Better Mind CBD line to include massage oils, as well as sugar and coffee scrubs. These are the first of several products we're going to be offering as we expand Better Mind CBD products to include cosmetics."

Mr. Lewis further stated, "We've already started accepting orders from existing customers this quarter and are planning to offer these new products to our White Label customers by October 2019. The demand for quality CBD products continues to grow and we are excited about this and future expansions of our product line."

About Tech Central

Tech Central, Inc. (TCHC) is a media company engaging in online video, photography, content development and distribution; and website and mobile app technology integration design and development.

The Company entered the cannabis sector using its APP, Media and Web development background to launch its own line of original products called Better Mind CBD in addition to white label capabilities. Tech Central plans to integrate its already existing business of app development and content development into the CBD Company to provide white label clients with a one-stop shop for creating their own CBD brand.

Disclosure

Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Tech Central Inc (TCHC) is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Joseph Lewis

Chief Executive Officer

Email: Joe@techcentralinc.com

Better Mind CBD Contact

info@bettermindcbd.com

SOURCE: Tech Central, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/560273/TCHC-Announces-Expansion-Of-Better-Mind-CBD-Product-Line