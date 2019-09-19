The industrial gas turbine ignition system market report has been added to Technavio's catalog.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190919005425/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global industrial gas turbine ignition system market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The global industrial gas turbine ignition system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 8% over the forecast period.

The industrial gas turbine ignition systems are an integral part of industrial gas turbines. Industrial gas turbine systems help in achieving cost efficiency, which is prompting manufacturers of heavy industry vehicles to opt for these systems over other engines such as diesel engines and piston engines. The industrial gas turbine ignition system market is expected to grow at a significant rate, owing to the factors such as the low capital investment, and the growing power generation sector.

For more Information get Free Sample Report

The operational efficiencies associated with industrial gas turbines is one of the key factors driving the growth of the industrial gas turbine ignition system market. Gas turbines are more efficient, reliable, and fuel compatible than substitutes such as steam engine or piston engines. Combustors and the design of the burners in these turbines exhibit superior performance in terms of emission reduction, even with heavy load on the engines. Such features are making gas turbines the most efficient combustion system and subsequently, increasing their demand. This is contributing to the increase in adoption of industrial gas turbine ignition systems, which also facilitates low thermal conductivity.

The digitalization of gas turbine operations will be one of the key trends in the industrial gas turbine ignition system market during the forecast period. Digitalization of operations of heavy-duty industrial machinery, including industrial gas turbines, helps users to operate from far and remote locations. Digitalized operations also help in the identification of issues in heavy-duty industrial machinery well ahead of time, allowing users to eliminate or minimize downtime.

Regional Outlook

The market for industrial gas turbine ignition system market spans across five major regions: the Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America and the Middle East and Africa. The industrial gas turbine ignition system market in Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market globally, with an incremental growth of approximately USD 417 million.

China and India are expected to emerge as major revenue contributors to the industrial gas turbine ignition system market in APAC. This is mainly attributed to the increasing consumption of energy due to the rising population, and government support to promote the use of gas and renewable energy. The market in these countries is also driven by the low cost of gas as a fuel, which is boosting the installation of new gas turbine power plants in these countries.

Competitive Outlook

Ansaldo Energia Spa has business operations under three segments, such as new units operation, service operation, and nuclear. The company is based across EMEA, Americas, and Asia. The company offers industrial gas turbine ignition system through its gas turbine product segment.

The company reported revenues of USD 1,342 million for FY2018. In June 2019, the company established a joint venture with REP Holdings to provide a full-cycle service offering for high-power industrial gas and steam turbines in Russia. The key offering from this vendor is the industrial gas turbine ignition system.

Get Full Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/industrial-gas-turbine-ignition-system-market-industry-analysis

Key Topics Covered:

Scope of The Report

Preface

Preface

Currency conversion rates for US$

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Comparison by application

Power generation Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Mechanical drive Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

Customer landscape

Geographic landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

Drivers and Challenges

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market Trends

Development of hybrid energy systems for gas turbines

Digitalization of gas turbine operations

Increasing use of Arabian super light crude oil

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Ansaldo Energia Spa

General Electric Co.

IHI Power Systems Co. Ltd.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

MAN SE

Meggitt Plc

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Siemens AG

Tenneco Inc.

Woodward Inc.

Appendix

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.technavio.com/r/3u3p40

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190919005425/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com