Landis+Gyr wins new Software as a Service contract with Liechtensteinische Kraftwerke

SCHAAN, Liechtenstein and ZUG, Switzerland, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Landis+Gyr (Swiss: LAND.SW) has been awarded a new Software as a Service (SaaS) contract for the smart metering system of Liechtensteinische Kraftwerke (LKW), the public body that provides electric power to the principality of Liechtenstein. The contract expands an existing partnership with LKW, which has been using Landis+Gyr's advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) solution since 2011.

Landis+Gyr will now also provide LKW with AMI software and IT system hosting and maintenance for 45,000 electricity, gas and water metering points on a contracted subscription basis, utilising cloud-based software to support metering updates and audits, order and billing data collection and management, and implementation of necessary security and data-protection measures.

This new contract strengthens Landis+Gyr's position as a leading provider of flexible Managed Services for the operation and maintenance of utilities' AMI systems. The company now provides Managed Services for 300 energy suppliers worldwide and more than 14 million smart metering points globally.

"Landis+Gyr is delighted to become Liechtensteinische Kraftwerke's advanced metering infrastructure service partner, expanding our long-standing relationship," said Michael Staudinger, Landis+Gyr Country Manager for Switzerland, Italy and Liechtenstein. "Our Software as a Service model, maximises entrepreneurial freedom and minimises risk for utilities by enabling them to outsource all services associated with AMI data hosting and maintenance, freeing up their own capacities for day-to-day efficient grid operation and provision of attractive service offers for end consumers."

"Liechtensteinische Kraftwerke has chosen Landis+Gyr as its provider of Software as a Service to benefit from a high level of system performance, data security, and cost transparency, and in recognition of Landis+Gyr's deep understanding of our AMI, following the implementation of a Gridstream end-to-end smart grid solution and smart meters roll-out in 2014 and 2015," said Stefan Volland, Division Manager of Grid Supply and Power Plants at LKW.

Software as a Service, one feature of Landis+Gyr's Managed Service offering, provides a contracted alternative for energy suppliers who do not want to invest in their own infrastructure, software licences or the necessary human resources for the operation of an AMI solution.

You can download images via the following link:

https://seidl-sharepoint.com/owncloud/index.php/s/ZoQJyTSeVNmyWg0

Please use the following photo credit: Landis+Gyr