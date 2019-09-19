First, Second, and Third Place Winners Awarded a Total of $40,000 for Creativity and Innovation at Final Evaluation in Prague

Wrike, the most versatile collaborative work management platform, today announced the winners of the company's inaugural "Work, Unleashed" contest. Over the summer, teams from all over Central and Eastern Europe submitted projects that complemented or extended the Wrike platform. The three winning teams were selected based on the following six criteria: utility, code quality, innovativeness, completeness, technical difficulty, design.

"After much deliberation, we are pleased to announce the winners of the Work, Unleashed contest today," said Wrike GM of EMEA and Vice President of Sales Patricia DuChene. "This was our first external product-focused contest, and we were very impressed by the quality of the submissions. The ideas presented by each of the teams validated our choice to make Prague our home base in Central Europe, and we are very excited to grow our R&D team here."

The Work, Unleashed winners are:

1st Place: Team WrikeMeeting; Project: WrikeMeeting

A productivity application that sets up tasks specific to meeting objectives during meetings via voice command. The app will automatically create tasks and assign them to corresponding individuals with a simple click or voice command.

2nd Place: Team Tensy; Project: exTensy

A Google Chrome extension that escalates collaboration by providing teams with the capability to discuss any task via webRTC video chat right on the Wrike platform.

3rd Place: Team Boars; Project: Wrike Google Assistant

A voice assistant tool enabling easy task creation and flexible interactions via the Wrike platform.

"We ultimately chose the WrikeMeeting team as the first place winners because they developed an interesting solution for managing meeting notes an issue we can all relate to via an easy to use voice-based task creation feature. The team presented a solid prototype, and it was obvious that they invested a lot of time into their presentation," added DuChene.

The finalists were flown to Prague this week for the final evaluation and award ceremony held at Wrike's new office in Prague, Czech Republic, with all expenses paid. The 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place teams were awarded cash prizes of $25,000, $10,000 and $5,000, respectively and the remaining top twenty all received Amazon gift cards, valued at $200 each. For more information on the Work, Unleashed contest, please visit: https://learn.wrike.com/wrike-work-unleashed-contest/.

About Wrike

Wrike is the most versatile work management platform for the enterprise. It can be easily configured for any team and any use case to transform how work gets done. Wrike's feature-rich platform puts teams in control of their digital workflows, enabling them to focus on the most important work, maximize potential, and accelerate business growth. Headquartered in San Jose, CA, more than 18,000 customers, including Hootsuite, Tiffany Co., and Ogilvy, and 2M+ users across 140 countries depend on Wrike to help teams plan, manage, and complete work at scale. For more information, visit: https://www.wrike.com/.

