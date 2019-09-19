Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2019) - Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSXV: YNV) (OTCQB: YNVYF) (FSE: 1XNA) (the "Company" or "Ynvisible") is pleased to announce the appointment of Tommy Höglund to Vice President of Sales & Marketing. Mr. Höglund will join the Company's management team with responsibility for global sales, client activities, and sales channel development.

Mr. Höglund has nearly 10 years of experience in business development and sales in the printed electronics space. Mr. Höglund joins the Company from RISE (Acreo Swedish ICT), a pioneering printed electronics applied research institute. At RISE he held the position of Business Development Manager for the Swedish Innovation Cluster - Printed Electronics Arena and as business developer at RISE Acreo focused on business development, networking activities, sales and marketing in the field of Printed Electronics in Sweden and Internationally. In this position, over the last eight years, Höglund's efforts have been concentrated in bringing the R&D in the field of Printed Electronics at RISE and Linköping University to market.

"We are strengthening our team with proven industry expertise to accelerate our business. Tommy is a highly respected and highly energetic networker within the field of printed electronics, with a proven track record of building sales and business partnerships," said Jani-Mikael Kuusisto, Ynvisible's CEO. "Tommy is a great addition to our management team. He brings valuable industry experience, customer insights, and the leadership required to lead our global sales through the next phase of our growth."

Mr. Höglund joins Ynvisible following the recently completed acquisition of Consensum Production AB (Consensum), announced on August 9, 2019. Positioned in Linköping, Sweden, he will also act as the Managing Director of this Ynvisible fully owned subsidiary.

"After eight fantastic years at RISE Acreo and heading the Printed Electronics Arena where, we turned emerging printed electronics inventions into market applications together with a great network of customers, entrepreneurs, researchers and investors. I now look forward to working for one of the most promising companies in the field of printed electronics," Tommy Höglund said, "I'm passionately committed to turn the fantastic features of printed electronics into R2R production and thereby enable the full potential for electrochromic displays and other printed/hybrid solutions. The merger of Consensum and Ynvisible is an amazing opportunity that the industry has been longing for and I look forward to starting a new chapter for the printed electronics industry together with the Ynvisible team and their expanding network of customers and partners." He is eager to leverage his experience to make a meaningful impact through Ynvisible's next phase.

Mr. Höglund will start with the Company on November 4, 2019.

About Ynvisible Interactive Inc.

Ynvisible is a leading company in the emerging printed and flexible electronics sector. Given the cost and power-consumption advantages over conventional electronics, printed electronics are a key enabler of mass adoption of the Internet of Things ("IoT") and smart objects. Ynvisible has experience, know-how and intellectual property in the field of electrochromic materials, inks, and systems. Ynvisible's interactive printed graphics solutions solve the need for ultra-low power, mass deployable, & easy-to-use electronic displays and indicators for everyday smart objects, IoT devices, and ambient intelligence (intelligent surfaces). Ynvisible offers a mix of services, materials and technology to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products.

About Consensum

Consensum is a contract manufacturer of printed electronics and hybrid systems. The company is fully owned by Ynvisible and is located in Sweden in the city of Linköping and with active collaborations with partners in the neighboring city Norrköping. The Twin-city region has been a leading hub in printed and paper-based electronics for over 25 years. Linköpings univeristet and applied research institute RISE (formerly Acreo) have a long history of research and development in printable electrochromics dating back to the 1980's. The company operates a full-scale roll-to-roll production line and processes required for manufacture, converting and testing of printed electronics components and systems. By Ynvisible investing into Consensum, the Company looks to increase its manufacturing and technology transfer capabilities and become a part of this strong ecosystem in printed electronics, with the aim of accelerating business.

