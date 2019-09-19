Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2019) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ: WRTC) ("the Company"), an innovator of modern policing solutions. CEO David Norris joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's patented and hand-held remote restraint device, the BolaWrap 100. Norris explained that the device is not only extremely cost effective, but also offers an alternative to other current policing solutions. Norris further explained that the device does not emit an electric current, but instead safely entangles the individual when used at a range of 10-25 feet. "This is more like remote handcuffs," explained Norris, adding that compared to current methods the device is a suitable alternative for restraining an individual that may be suffering from a mental crisis. The device essentially immobilizes the individual by restraining their arms and/or legs, allowing the officer to safely deescalate the situation.

Jolly then asked about the Company's current infrastructure and its ability to handle the high demand of this industry. Norris explained that the Company has received extensive interest in the BolaWrap 100 from the policing industry, especially as enhancements continue to be made on the product. "We've built our manufacturing facility that has the capability to build about 23,400 devices per year," stated Norris.

Norris also shared that the Company has built up its currently inventory and the funds needed to meet the demands of the market. "We think that adding distributors in the U.S. and internationally is the right move for us," said Norris.

Jolly inquired about the pricing of the BolaWrap 100 and asked if the product can be reused once deployed. Norris explained that the current MSRP of the device is $1,300 with cartridges available for $35 each. The cartridges are not reusable, however training cartridges are available through the Company and a $5 credit is available for each cartridge that is returned.

Norris then gave insight into the Company's third and fourth quarters, sharing that he expects to exceed their current goals.

To close the interview, Norris encouraged listeners to consider the potential of the Company as an excellent investment opportunity. However, he explained that the more important advantage in becoming involved with the Company is their desire to improve relationships between police and their community with an alternative restraint method. "It's a chance to make an important impact," said Norris, adding that the Company is backed by a passionate and experienced management team.

