Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 19.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien
News des Tages! Größter Cannabisproduzent der Welt legt los.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 881463 ISIN: FI0009003305 Ticker-Symbol: SMPA 
Tradegate
19.09.19
15:10 Uhr
38,110 Euro
+0,140
+0,37 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
SAMPO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAMPO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,980
38,140
19:45
37,960
38,040
19:45
19.09.2019 | 14:53
(84 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Magnusson)

SAMPO PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 19 September 2019 at 3:45 pm

Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Magnusson)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation. Shares have been acquired in accordance with terms and conditions of the long-term incentive scheme 2014.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Magnusson, Torbjörn
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22

Notification type: AMENDMENT
Reference number: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22_20190917121931_9

Amendment comment:
Due to a technical error, the number of shares was misreported on 17 September 2019.
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-09-13
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009003305
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 3,302 Unit price: 38.1824 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 3,302 Volume weighted average price: 38.1824 EUR
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-09-16
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009003305
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 3,316 Unit price: 38.0197 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 3,316 Volume weighted average price: 38.0197 EUR
____________________________________________

In total, all acquisitions reported above are 6,618 shares.

SAMPO PLC

Jarmo Salonen
Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Financial Supervisory Authority
The principal media
www.sampo.com


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)