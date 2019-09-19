SAMPO PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 19 September 2019 at 3:45 pm
CORRECTION: Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Thorsrud)
Correction to Sampo plc's (business code 0142213-3) stock exchange release regarding Managers' Transactions on 17 September 2019 at 3:30 pm. Due to a technical error, the number of shares was misreported. Below is the corrected notification.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Thorsrud, Morten
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22
Notification type: AMENDMENT
Reference number: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22_20190917122413_6
Amendment comment:
Due to a technical error, the number of shares was misreported on 17 September 2019.
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2019-09-13
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009003305
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,962 Unit price: 38.1824 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1,962 Volume weighted average price: 38.1824 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2019-09-16
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009003305
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,971 Unit price: 38.0197 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1,971 Volume weighted average price: 38.0197 EUR
____________________________________________
In total, all acquisitions reported above are 3,933 shares.
SAMPO PLC
Jarmo Salonen
Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications
tel. +358 10 516 0030
