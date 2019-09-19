The "4th Annual Epigenetics Congress" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

While most of the molecular studies focus over mutational analysis, epigenetics-is the only science which is gaining momentum with its cheaper and faster technology, by making its way to the clinic. Moving on the path of clinical epigenetics, this congress will discuss the solutions to challenges like drug discovery, identification of molecular inhibitors, gene modification, and analysis.

Learn from academia and industry experts about clinical epigenetics, discussing solutions to challenges like drug discovery, identification of molecular inhibitors, gene modification, and analysis.

Our expert speaker panel will address the emergence of novel drugs and next-generation diagnostic technologies with respect to huge growth, government funding for epigenetics research. The congress will host an effective mix of case studies, panel discussion, and presentations on the development of epigenetics, translational epigenetics, clinical epigenetics and more.

Engage with pioneers and leaders from academia and industry and stay updated with the latest advancement in epigenetics research right from drug discovery to the identification of molecular inhibitors to gene modifications and analysis.

Agenda:

Day 1

DEVELOPMENT OF EPIGENETICS

Emerging Portfolio of Novel Epigenetic Inhibitors 09:10 09:35 Daniel Dransfield, Vice President, Biology, Epizyme

High-resolution economical profiling of epigenetic DNA modifications using TOP-seq 09:35 10:00 Saulius Klimasauskas, Director and Distinguished Professor, Institute of Biotechnology, Vilnius University

Robust Sample Preparation Solutions for Chromatin-based Applications 10:00 10:30 Angela Garding, Field Application Scientist, Epigenomics, Covaris

Morning Refreshments Poster Presentations One-to-One Networking 10:30 11:20

Importance of investigating epigenetic alterations for industry and regulators 11:20 11:45 Rmi Terranova, Principle Investigator, Preclinical Safety, Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Switz

Drugging transcription: Progress and potential for treating human immune dysfunction 11:45 12:10 Inma Rioja, Senior Director Portfolio Research Lead at Epige, GSK

TRANSLATIONAL EPIGENETICS

Making sense of disease-linked non-coding mutations 12:10 12:35 Mikhail Spivakov, Group leader and Honorary Senior Lecturer, MRC Lon, Imperial College

Presentation 12:35 13:05 Kenneth Lebioda, Senior Vice President, Business Corporate Development, Reservlogix

Lunch Poster Presentations One-to-One Networking 13:05 14:05

Panel Discussion: Comparison of old traditional approach to inhibitor specific method 14:05 14:30

HDACs as potential drug targets in airway inflammation 14:30 14:55 Prof. Frank Dekker, Professor, Medicinal Chemistry, Chemical Biology, University of Groningen, Netherlands

Selective' targeting of transcriptional scaffolding 14:55 15:20 Panagis Filippakopoulos, Associate Professor, Structural Genomics Consortium, University of Oxford

Solution provider presentation To book this slot, email us on events@marketsandmarkets.com 15:20 15:50

Evening Refreshments Poster Presentations One-to-One Networking 15:50 16:40

Epigenetics inhibitors for methylation 16:40 17:05

Incorporation of epigenetics in a risk assessment framework 17:05 17:30

Analyzing the potential of immunoepigenetic modulators 17:30 17:55

Closing Remarks by the Chair 17:55 18:00

End of Day 1 18:00 18:10

Day 2

CLINICAL EPIGENETICS

Epigenetics in drug discovery: a fresh perspective? 09:10 09:35 Rachel Grimley, Executive Director, Global Head, Mechanistic Biology, AstraZeneca

DNA methylation as an epigenetic factor in psychiatric disorders and their treatment 09:35 10:00 Gavin Reynolds, Professor Emeritus, Queens University Belfast

LSD1 inhibitors Iadademstat and Vafidemstat from bench to bedside 10:00 10:30 Dr. Tamara Maes, Chief Scientific Officer, Oryzon, Spain

Morning Refreshments Poster Presentations One-to-One Networking 10:30 11:40

Epigenetic Marks in inflammatory diseases; relevance for precision medicine development 11:40 12:05 Wouter De Jounge, Professor, NARCIS, Netherlands

Challenges in targeting histone demethylases 12:05 12:30 Christopher Schofield, Head of Organic Chemistry, University of Oxford and fellow of Royal Society

Lunch Poster Presentations One-to-One Networking 13:00 14:00

Probing HDACs and bromodomains in cancer with small molecule designer libraries 14:00 14:20 John Spencer, Professor, Bioorganic Chemistry, University of Sussex

Development of novel therapeutic anticancer approach with HDAC inhibitors: from the bench to the bedside 14:20 14:45 Alfredo Budillon, Chief Experimental Pharmacology Unit Department of, Istituto Nazionale tumori G. Pascale

Pancreatic islet chromatin dynamics and type 1 diabetes genetic architecture 14:45 15:10 Lorenzo Pasquali, Group Leader of the Endocrine Regulatory Genomics laboratory, IGTP

Evening Refreshments Poster Presentations One-to-One Networking 15:10 15:40

Using imaging flow cytometry for epigenetics studies and drug development 15:40 16:05 Ziv Porat, Staff Scientist, Weizmann Institute

Platelets: Functional biomarkers of epigenetic drift 16:05 16:30 Ronan Murphy, Associate Editor, Clinical Epigenetics, Dublin City University

Epigenetic biomarkers role in the treatment of cancer 16:30 16:55

End of Conference 16:55 17:00

