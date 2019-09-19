Innovative new offering enables insights about brands and company performance to guide investment decisions

Suburbia, a technology company specializing in alternative data solutions, today launched its first-ever offering that leverages millions of anonymized transactions across Europe to provide predictive insights into consumer goods companies.

A multi-source platform with granular insights into brand performance, it delivers daily signals on over a hundred publicly listed and large private companies. This data product has been built specifically for hedge funds, asset managers and other institutional investors to generate alpha and manage risk.

"Investors have long been tapping into transactional data to anticipate trends and consumer behavior," said Hamza Khan, CEO, Suburbia. "But we realized most of the existing data out there is generated by a panel of users which could lead to an opt-in bias and less accuracy. In addition, this data is much harder to come by in Europe because it's such a diverse and fragmented landscape every country has its preferred payment methods. We believe our unique approach has resulted in the industry's most actionable dataset."

Suburbia's proprietary technology is capable of processing millions of consumer purchases from thousands of hospitality and retail channels across Europe, with a strong focus on Germany and the Benelux. No personal information is ever used or shared in the process. This data is updated on a daily basis so investors can get up-to-date insights for making decisions faster.

Other highlights of this product include:

Ticker mapping to easily see performance of publicly traded consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies over time

About Suburbia

Suburbia believes alternative data can unlock valuable insights for better decisions. The company gathers data from new or hard-to-access sources, combining vast amounts of information into a single access point for fast and reliable intelligence. Suburbia's solutions help institutional investors and corporations to benefit from the predictive power of data.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Amsterdam, Suburbia is backed by ING. For more information, please visit suburbia.io

