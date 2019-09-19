The amyloidosis therapeutics market report has been added to Technavio's catalog.

The global amyloidosis therapeutics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 8% over the forecast period.

Amyloidosis is a rare disease and the susceptibility to these diseases increases with age. Thus, the growth of the geriatric population is increasing the prevalence of various types of amyloidosis. Apart from the growth of the geriatric population, the amyloidosis therapeutics market is expected to grow due to the high prevalence of associated risk factors of amyloidosis and the increasing awareness about rare diseases.

The increase in research funding for rare diseases is one of the key factors that is driving the growth of the amyloidosis therapeutics market. The huge unmet need for the treatment of amyloidosis using drugs has led to intense R&D directed to the development of novel therapies by vendors and research institutes. However, most of these vendors and research institutes lack the funding to conduct research. As a result, they rely on grants from organizations that provide research funding to complete their clinical trial research.

Regulatory bodies are awarding special drug designations for drugs that are under development for the treatment of the amyloidosis. For instance, in May 2018, ONPATTRO, which is developed by Alnylam, received orphan drug designation from the US FDA for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis. These designations help enhance research and enable drugs to reach the market at the earliest. Thus, the special drug designations will positively impact the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Regional Outlook

The market for amyloidosis therapeutics market spans across four major regions: North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW. The amyloidosis therapeutics market in North America is the fastest-growing market globally, with an incremental growth of approximately USD 167 million. Asia is also expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

The US is expected to emerge as one of the major revenue contributors to the amyloidosis therapeutics market in North America. This is mainly attributed to factors such as the increasing prevalence of amyloidosis, rising geriatric population, availability of patient assistance programs, and technological advances in the healthcare sector in the country.

Competitive Outlook

Johnson Johnson Services Inc. is engaged in the development of pharmaceutical products that are used for applications in the areas of immunology, infectious diseases and vaccines, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension. Johnson Johnson Services Inc. is based in the US and operates in countries across Europe, APAC and Africa, and Western Hemisphere.

The company reported revenues of USD 81,581 million for FY2018. In April 2019, the company received the US FDA approval for BALVERSA for the treatment of urothelial carcinoma with certain fibroblast growth factor receptor genetic alterations. The company's offering includes VELCADE, which is a prescription medicine used for the treatment of multiple myeloma in adults. It is also used off-label for the treatment of amyloidosis.

