

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the volatility seen late in the previous session, stocks may continue to experience choppy trading on Thursday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a roughly flat open for the markets, with the Dow futures up by just 4 points.



Traders may be reluctant to make significant moves amid renewed uncertainty about the outlook for interest rates following the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.



The Fed lowered interest by 25 basis points as expected but indicated officials are mixed about whether the central bank should cut rates again before the end of the year.



While seven participants expect another rate cut before the end of year, five expect rates to remain unchanged and another five expect rates to be raised back to 2 to 2-1/4 percent.



The central bank reiterated that it will 'act as appropriate' to sustain the economic expansion, with a strong labor market and inflation near its symmetric 2 percent objective.



CME Group's FedWatch Tool currently indicates a mixed outlook for rate cuts at the Fed's next meetings in October and December.



On the U.S. economic front, the Labor Department released a report showing a modest rebound in initial jobless claims in the week ended September 14th.



The report said initial jobless claims inched up to 208,000, an increase of 2,000 from the previous week's revised level of 206,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to climb to 213,000 from the 204,000 originally reported for the previous week.



A separate report from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve showed a modest slowdown in the pace of growth in regional manufacturing activity in the month of September.



The Philly Fed Index said its diffusion index for current general activity fell to 12.0 in September from 16.8 in August, although a positive reading still indicates growth in regional manufacturing activity. The index had been expected to drop to 11.0.



Looking ahead, the survey's future general activity index moderated but continues to suggest growth over the next six months.



Shortly after the start of trading, the National Association of Realtors is scheduled to release its report on existing home sales in the month of August. Existing home sales are expected to dip by 0.4 percent in August after soaring by 2.5 percent in July.



The Conference Board is also due to release its report on leading economic indicators in the month of August. The leading economic index is expected to come in unchanged in August after climbing by 0.5 percent in July.



Stocks saw considerable volatility following the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday before eventually ending the session little changed.



The major averages initially came under pressure after the Fed announcement but showed a notable rebound to end the day on opposite sides of the unchanged line.



While the Nasdaq edged down 8.62 points or 0.1 percent to 8,177.39, the Dow inched up 36.28 points or 0.1 percent to 27,147.08 and the S&P 500 crept up 1.03 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 3,006.73.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index and China's Shanghai Composite Index climbed by 0.4 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively, although Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index bucked the uptrend and slumped by 1.1 percent.



The major European markets have also moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index has risen by 0.4 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index are both up by 0.4 percent.



In commodities trading, crude oil futures are jumping $1.29 to $59.40 a barrel after slumping $1.23 to $58.11 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after rising $2.40 to $1,515.80 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are falling $8.40 to $1,507.50 an ounce.



On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 107.96 yen compared to the 108.45 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1067 compared to yesterday's $1.1030.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX