New Roku Express is Smaller and Can be Powered by Most TVs; Roku Premiere Delivers 4K Streaming for Just £29.99

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) today unveiled its 2019 streaming player lineup for the United Kingdom, consisting of three models. Roku is launching a redesigned Roku Express, offering easy HD streaming in a sleek new form factor. Brand new to the UK line-up is the Roku Premiere which delivers 4K streaming with HDR, starting from £39.99. The existing Roku Streaming Stick+ will remain in the 2019 line-up, offering powerful portability, exceptional wireless performance and vibrant 4K HDR picture quality.

"We are delivering more value and improved picture quality across the new 2019 streaming player line up for the United Kingdom. The Roku Premiere delivers 4K HDR for a more immersive TV experience," said Lloyd Klarke, Director Product Management at Roku. "Whether you are new to streaming or demand more advanced features such as better Wi-Fi, 4K HDR and voice search, we have the right streaming player for everyone."

Roku Express

The Roku Express is 10% smaller than its predecessor, is sleek and designed to blend in and disappear when connected to a TV. It can be fully powered by most TVs to reduce clutter around the TV. With the Roku Express consumers can enjoy easy and smooth HD streaming. In the box a simple remote control is included with popular streaming channel shortcut buttons, a High Speed HDMI cable and a power cord.

Roku Premiere

The Roku Premiere is a simple way to start streaming in HD, 4K Ultra HD or 4K HDR. It features a powerful quad-core processor and comes in a low-profile form factor. In the box a Premium High Speed HDMI cable is included plus remote control with popular streaming channel shortcut buttons and a power cord.

All Roku streaming devices in the UK provide access to thousands of free and paid streaming services, including: Netflix, NOW TV, Prime Video, hayu, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4, My5, UKTV Play, STV Player and many more. Additionally, Roku players and Roku TV models can be used with the free Roku mobile app for iOS and Android, to enjoy private listening, voice search and more.

Availability and Pricing

The 2019 Roku streaming player line-up will be available in the UK beginning early October from Argos, Currys, ASDA, Tesco, Sainsbury's, Amazon and other fine retailers:

Roku Express: MSRP 29.99

Roku Premiere: MSRP 39.99

Roku Streaming Stick+: MSRP 49.99

As previously announced earlier this month at IFA, the Roku TV licensing program is expanding into Europe with Hisense as the first European Roku TV partner. Roku TV models from Hisense are expected to launch in the U.K. in Q4.

For more information on Roku products visit Roku.com.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku TV models and Roku streaming players are available around the world through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with TV OEMs and service operators. Roku audio products are available in the U.S. through direct retail sales. Roku is headquartered in Los Gatos, Calif. U.S.A.

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to the benefits, features and availability of Roku streaming players and Roku TV models. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports Roku, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Roku's website and are available from Roku without charge.

Roku is a registered trademark and Roku TV is a trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. Trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.

