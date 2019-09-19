New campus is CyrusOne's first in Ireland, and will open to customers in Q4 2020

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE), a premier global data center REIT, has celebrated breaking ground for its first data center campus in Dublin, Ireland. Located in Grange Castle Business Park South, the first phase of the advanced facility will be ready for occupation in Q4 2020. When complete the site will have a total power of 74MW and is already responding to customer requests for space.

Tesh Durvasula, CyrusOne's President Europe, hosted an event this week to mark the beginning of construction for its new Dublin I data center site, where guests included senior representatives from local government, residents and industry leaders. Attendees were offered a presentation which showcased the work CyrusOne is undertaking for the development of Dublin I, as well as partnering with Ireland's most experienced data construction teams and the company's extensive efforts to ensure a sustainable build and to preserve local wildlife.

Upon completion, the Dublin I campus will comprise three separate two-story buildings, offering 360,000 square feet of world-class data center space in one of Europe's most coveted data center locations. The site is the largest colocation data center currently under construction in Ireland. The build will follow CyrusOne's Massively Modular approach, designed to reduce the time, complexity and cost associated with major data center builds, increasing project efficiency.

The facility will be among the first CyrusOne data centers in Europe to deploy closed loop chilled-water cooling. This highly efficient system uses an air-cooled chiller technology with an integrated compressor and condenser that cools the closed loop of water, dramatically reducing water consumption during the cooling process.

Additionally, the site supports CyrusOne's goal of sourcing from 100% renewable sources with roof-mounted solar panels designed to supplement the main power supply. The development will also boast rejuvenated grassland areas, pollinator-friendly planting and a habitat for amphibian wildlife. A 'green wall' around the site will help make the buildings more energy efficient and act as carbon sinks reducing carbon emissions.

"Ireland is an incredibly attractive place to do business, and Dublin in particular has established itself as one of the world's thriving tech hubs," said Tesh Durvasula, President Europe, CyrusOne. "The level of demand for spaces from enterprise customers has been great, even in these early stages of construction."

"We've made a clear commitment to expansion in Europe and building our presence in Dublin sits at the center of this strategy. Our modular approach, which enables us to build data centers quickly and efficiently, is perfectly suited to such a vibrant market where demand is expected to accelerate over time," concluded Mr. Durvasula.

