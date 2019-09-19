

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Comcast (CMCSK, CMCSA) said the Xfinity Flex is now included with an Xfinity Internet-only subscription. The customers will receive an Xfinity Flex box, along with the Xfinity Voice Remote, at no additional cost as part of an Xfinity Internet-only subscription.



Comcast said Xfinity Flex will allow customers to easily access their favorite streaming services and manage their connected home devices on the TV. The platform provides access to top streaming apps including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO, Showtime, YouTube, Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeartRadio and soon Peacock and Hulu. It also provides easy access to Comcast's Home WiFi, Mobile, Security, and Home Automation services.



