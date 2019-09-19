Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 19.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien
News des Tages! Größter Cannabisproduzent der Welt legt los.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852362 ISIN: FR0000120172 Ticker-Symbol: CAR 
Xetra
19.09.19
13:18 Uhr
16,575 Euro
+0,045
+0,27 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
CARREFOUR SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARREFOUR SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,640
16,650
16:45
16,640
16,650
16:45
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CARREFOUR
CARREFOUR SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CARREFOUR SA16,575+0,27 %