Carrefour Group (Paris:CA), a global leader in food retail, maintained its inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the third consecutive year, ranking once again in the global top five in the Food Staples Retailing industry.

Carrefour's continued inclusion in the index is a recognition of its industry-leading sustainability practices and its ambition to be the leader in the food transition for all. The Group's score increased by 4 points in 2019, from 69/100 to 73/100, even as the requirements of the DJSI evaluation methodology increased. This increase highlights the brand's leadership in customer relations and packaging.

Indeed, Carrefour's ambition for the food transition for all, now enshrined as "raison d'être" in the Group's bylaws, is reflected in concrete actions for healthy eating wherever the Group is present. Carrefour is engaged in a transformation of its model to meet the new expectations and consumption patterns of its customers, and thus promote more responsible production methods. To confirm the good progress of its action plan, the group has also set up a CSR and food transition index, whose results are published annually.

Launched in 1999, the DJSI is the major standard for extra-financial criteria. This year, more than 3,500 of the world's largest companies were invited to take part in RobecoSAM's Corporate Sustainability Assessment, in which the most financially material environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors are assessed. Only leading companies that are best equipped to recognize and respond to emerging opportunities and risks resulting from global sustainability trends are selected for inclusion in the DJSI World and Europe indices. In addition to being part of both the DJSI World and Europe indexes, Carrefour is ranked first in France by CDP Climate with an A+ rating, and first company out of 71 in the "Food retailers" category by Sustainalytics, with a score of 74/100.

