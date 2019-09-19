Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 19.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien
News des Tages! Größter Cannabisproduzent der Welt legt los.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JM2X ISIN: CA08162A1049 Ticker-Symbol: 87CA 
Tradegate
19.09.19
16:19 Uhr
0,273 Euro
+0,002
+0,74 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BENCHMARK METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BENCHMARK METALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,267
0,279
16:28
0,266
0,277
16:28
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BENCHMARK METALS
BENCHMARK METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BENCHMARK METALS INC0,273+0,74 %