Del Mar, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2019) - Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTC PINK: DTII) (The Company,) an innovative provider of security technology with broad and diverse applications, is pleased to ANNOUNCE THE ENGAGEMENT of the Privateer Market Force Company to Develop Rapid Nationwide Distribution in Multiple Markets.

The engagement of Privateer Market Force (Privateer) brings a team of five (5) experienced marketing, sales, market research, franchising and licensing professionals all with 30+ years with new distribution and sales development experience in multiple, high potential market applications for the Company's "Passive Portal" the Company's walk-through, passive weapons (guns, knives etc.) detector scanner.

Privateer Market Force was created in 1999 to bring together teams of talented professionals with relevant experience in specific markets, products and projects.Privateer's mission for Defense Technologies International and its Passive Portal is to provide marketing planning and activity to develop distribution and marketing systems and sales that will insure very rapid national market penetration in each targeted market segment whether; high schools, restaurants and/or other public venues with security concerns.

Recognizing multiple high potential markets for the Passive Portal product, Privateer has already assembled team of five (5) very experienced associates with extensive backgrounds in market research, public and private education matters, licensing and franchise development and sales, corporate sponsorships, large association sponsorships, advertising, public relations marketing and funding of new ventures and companies.

Some of their relevant backgrounds include new product, new company and new distribution development for nationwide brands (Stihl Chainsaws, Nestle Crunch Ice Cream) franchise and licensing programs (Speedy Auto Glass, Starbuck's). large association and affinity marketing and sponsorships (AAA, Montgomery Ward, State Farm) worldwide military distribution in commissaries, PX and Exchanges, sponsor programs (Adidas, Special Olympics, Anheuser Busch, Miller Brewing), sports league and team promotion (NFL Seahawks, MLB Ken Griffey promotion) as well as all other rapid national market penetration distribution and promotional vehicles.

"We at Privateer are excited about the magnitude and breadth of the immediate marketing and distribution opportunities in the Security Screening business" said Web Barth President of the company. "Additionally, we are all parents and welcome the opportunity to help keep children and consumers safe."

The Passive Portal uses the 'Earth's Magnetic Fields' with no emissions for detection of dangerous weapons in the educational environment and is extremely safe for any person passing through. Other competing devices use technology with emissions that many parents, teachers and administrators are wary of. The 'Passive Portal' is the state-of-the-art for this security purpose and is significantly less expensive, allowing for more life-saving units to be deployed.

"Privateer brings an experienced team to develop many of our high potential market opportunities simultaneously with innovative nationwide distribution strategies to provide rapid market penetration speed and accelerate the Company's sales and revenues." stated Merrill W. Moses, President and CEO, Defense Technologies International. "Not only does this expedite our desired goal of offering a better level of SAFETY & SECURITY for our Children… but this hopefully will start the process of awareness to this issue with both our Parents and our School boards... while developing other markets where public security is of greatest concern."

We are pleased to present the Company's Subsidiary's Video Production of the "Passive Portal" the Company's walk-through, passive weapons (guns, knives etc.) detector scanner.

Corporate Video: https://youtu.be/rFV6Y1tOdG4

Technical Video: https://youtu.be/uv4EYsjUmL4

Small Cap Corner: https://video214.com/play/6UOwWXj9S

For more information on the Passive Security Scan Technology and the Passive Portal, please visit http://www.defensetechnologiesintl.com/

Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward looking" statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are no guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

