Newport Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2019) - Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company focused on non-addictive pain management announces its support of National Concussion Awareness Day, an opportunity for organizations to join the conversation to increase concussion awareness nationally and support those who are suffering annually on September 20th. Ron Brown, an Advisory Board member of Vivera Pharmaceuticals spent seven years in the NFL with the Rams and Raiders and is currently President of the NFL Retired Players Congress. With decades of commitment to the game of football and retired players, the conversation around concussions and concussion awareness is of great importance to Mr. Brown.

"Concussions occur regularly in professional sports, especially football, and can have lasting negative effects," said Mr. Brown. "Bringing more awareness to the issue is important so that we can continue to strive toward better ways to prevent and treat concussions. One early-stage study is looking at the effect of cannabidiol (CBD) pre and post-concussion, which is very interesting since recent research suggests that CBD has neuroprotective properties."

A concussion is a type of mild traumatic brain injury. It can occur after an impact to the head or after a whiplash-type injury that causes the head and brain to shake quickly back and forth. Concussion symptoms can be different for everyone and can include headaches, difficulty concentrating, memory loss, sensitivity to light, and loss of balance or coordination. Sometimes a fall or even a sudden movement can cause the brain to move within the skull, so some people sustain concussions without realizing it. Because a concussion isn't always obvious, it's important not to ignore any new signs or symptoms after an event that involves the head since early treatment, including rest, is key to recovery.

Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a degenerative brain condition believed to be caused by repeated concussions, or repeated impacts that are not quite as severe, can also have long-lasting symptoms ranging from forgetfulness to depression. CTE has been diagnosed in many former NFL players, adding to concerns around head injuries. The league has taken steps to make the game safer including banning helmet-to-helmet hits, making kickoff plays safer, and limiting the amount of contact allowed in practices. New concussion protocols are also in place, including immediate removal from the game when a potential concussion is suspected.

"One of the organizations I'm involved in is the NFL Retired Players Congress, where we help to improve the quality of life for NFL veterans and military veterans, many of whom have had numerous concussions and some who suffer from CTE," added Mr. Brown. "A concussion is a concussion. It doesn't matter how it occurred, it matters how it is treated."

You can share your own concussion story by using NationalConcussionAwarenessDay on social media. Vivera and Ron Brown encourage everyone to participate with the hopes that raising awareness about concussions will be a step towards better treatment and will positively impact those affected.

Figure 1: NationalConcussionAwarenessDay





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6166/47942_6bb968a644b8eb6b_001full.jpg

About Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative, science-driven pharmaceutical company focused on opioid deterrence and cessation and non-addictive solutions for pain management.

In addition to its pharmaceutical and medical device products, the company has global exclusivity to license the patented and patent-pending TABMELT sublingual drug-delivery system for the pharmaceutical use of cannabinoid compounds.

Vivera Pharmaceuticals is seeking to conduct case studies and clinical trials on CBD in the TABMELT drug delivery format with the goal of gaining FDA approval for its products.

The company is vertically integrated with patented technology, manufacturing capabilities and distribution for its products.

For more information, visit https://viverapharmaceuticals.com.

