

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kichler Lighting LLC recalled 1,039 units of Elan Shayla mini pendant lights for concerns of fire hazard. These include 289 units sold in Canada. The light sockets of the recalled pendant lights can overheat, melt, or catch fire, posing a fire hazard, a statement published by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



The company has already received about 84 reports of burnt fixtures, wires or sockets, including three reports of fixture fires. However, no property damage or injuries have been reported to date.



The recall involves Elan Shayla mini pendant lights Models 83162, 83163, and 83164. They are chrome multi-light modern/contemporary clear glass cylinder pendant lights with one, three or nine pendant lights.



The company advised consumers to immediately stop using the recalled lighting fixtures and contact the seller for a free replacement lighting fixture.



The recalled lighting fixtures, manufactured in China and imported by Cleveland, Ohio-based Kichler Lighting, were sold at lighting showrooms across the U.S. from May 2013 through March 2015 for between $45 and $350.



Earlier in November 2016, Kichler had recalled about 70,900 units of Krystal Ice ceiling fixtures, including about 2,300 sold in Canada, due to fire hazard as the 40-watt halogen bulb sold with the ceiling fixtures burns too hot for the electrical supply wires in the ceiling as well as for homes with older wiring.



Similarly, in October 2018, CB2 had recalled about 260 units of Colby lacquered wood and glass pendant light fixture, due to fire and shock hazards as the insulation on the electrical wiring can come loose.



