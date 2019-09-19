Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest competitive pricing analysis for a retail company. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to competitively set prices for their products and drive sales. Also, this article explains in detail the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client prevent loss of market share to their competitors and enhance profit margins by 19%.

With the rising competition in the retail market, retailers are under the pressure to competitively price their products. Also, adapting quickly to unexpected price fluctuations in the market is becoming imperative for retail companies to sustain a leading edge in the market. As such, retailers are partnering with firms like Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering competitive pricing analysis. By leveraging competitive pricing strategies, retailers can competitively price their products to yield huge profits.

The business challenge: The client is a retail company based out of Canada. With the rising market competition and entry of new players, they realized the need to competitively price their products. Also, due to dynamic price changes in the Canadian retail market, they faced challenges in quickly adapting to the price fluctuations. As such, they approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering competitive pricing analysis.

With Infiniti's competitive pricing analysis, they wanted to analyze pricing strategies of their key competitors, measure customers' sensitivity to price changes in the market, and respond faster to price changes in the market.

The solution offered By leveraging Infiniti's expertise in offering competitive intelligence analysis, our experts helped the client to analyze the competitive landscape in the Canadian retail market. Our experts also conducted a competitive benchmarking study, where they compared the client's pricing strategies with that of their key competitors.

Furthermore, by conducting a demand forecasting study, our experts helped the client to understand the market demand for their product and revamp their pricing models based on the market demand. The insights obtained from Infiniti's competitive pricing analysis helped the client to control the competition and prevent loss of market share to competitors. Also, they were able to boost sales and enhance profit margins by 19% in a year.

Infiniti's competitive pricing analysis helped the client to:

Compete better in the Canadian retail market and drive business growth

Prevent the loss of customers to their competitors

Infiniti's competitive pricing analysis offered predictive insights on:

Understanding prices for similar products in the market

Setting the right price for their products

