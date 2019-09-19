Baristas Coffee Company Inc.: Amazon Prime Sells Out of Baristas White Coffee in Sales Surge but New Inventory has Been Shipped from New In House Production Facility

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2019 / Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTC PINK:BCCI) Amazon Prime has sold out of Baristas White Coffee single-serve pods compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system. New Inventory has been produced and shipped to Amazon from Baristas newly purchased and installed a line of manufacturing equipment that now allows for end to end production of single-serve pods compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system as well as the Nespresso single-serve system.

Baristas White coffee is still available on Amazon via other sellers and at www.trywhitecoffee.com where consumers can also ensure that they receive the first of the new inventory with Amazon by clicking the Amazon link.

Baristas Espresso Roast Keurig 2.0 compatible pods can now be purchased directly from the company at www.baristas.tv or on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B018VYOC0K . They will soon be available directly from Amazon Prime as well. Espresso Roast represents the first of many single-serve products that can be produced on the new system that is now fully functional including those that may contain legal substances that could potentially provide benefits to those who consume.

Barry Henthorn CEO stated: "Being able to react to a sudden surge in sales resulting from a very small marketing effort to existing customers is one of the primary benefits of our newly purchased in-house production line. We will now be able to ramp up our advertising with full confidence that we will be able to react quickly to increases in sales, managing inventories so that our customers will be able to experience our special products."

The In-House manufacturing capabilities solves the previous supply challenges that were caused by long lead times and inventory management issues, coupled with Baristas ability to drive sales, out marketing its previous supply chain. Baristas will continue to utilize the relationship and capabilities of its co-packer for large runs but will now be able to fill in supply demands between larger runs as needed.

Baristas new in-house manufacturing capabilities will also aid in and accelerate the development of its new products and allow Baristas to partner with others who wish to bring their products to the single-serve beverage market.

Baristas will now be able to market its products with confidence that it will be able to keep up with demand and fulfill orders and a new marketing push is being implemented along with the new manufacturing capabilities.

The media buys and other cutting edge marketing are made possible and were created via digital media frontrunner ReelTime Media (OTC PINK:RLTR) www.reeltime.com whose capabilities are redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. Baristas is now ready to support its new products and distributors with a marketing effort educating and driving consumers to consume Baristas historical and new products.

About Baristas Coffee Company: Baristas is a national Coffee Company that is recognized throughout the US. It currently produces and sells coffee related products under the Baristas brand. The Baristas White Coffee single-serve cups compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system is the bestselling product in its category. Baristas also markets other coffee-related products. Baristas gained mainstream exposure when it became the subject of "Grounded in Seattle" the reality show special feature which aired on WE tv. It has been featured nationally including during Shark Tank on CNBC with Front Montgomery, CNN, ESPN, Food Network, Cosmopolitan Magazine, Forbes Magazine, Modern Living with kathy ireland, Sports Illustrated, NFL Monday and Thursday Night Football with Megs McLean, at NASCAR Races, The Grammys, NBA TV, and other notable media.

CONTACT:

Baristas Coffee Company

Barry Henthorn

barry@baristas.tv

SOURCE: Baristas Coffee Company

