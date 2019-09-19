

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Home to 51 million migrants, the United States is hosting the largest number of international migrant populations in the world, a new UN report says.



It is also one of the top three countries towards which most migrant journeys are taking place. The other top migrant destinations are Germany and Saudi Arabia.



The latest data on the world's migrant population were released by the United Nation's Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA).



The new UN population research finds that currently, there are 272 million international migrants in the world, outpacing the growth rate of the world's population. This marks 23 percent increase from 2010, when the global number was at 221 million.



With forced displacements continuing to increase, refugees and asylum seekers account for nearly a quarter of this global increase, which rose by 13 million from 2010 to 2017.



As per the latest data, international migrants - defined as anyone who changes their 'country of usual residence' - make up 3.5 per cent of the global population, compared to 2.8 per cent in the year 2000.



Continent-wise, Europe hosts the largest number of international migrants, at 82 million; followed by North America, at 59 million. North Africa and Western Asia host around 49 million migrants. These two regions and sub-Saharan Africa are seeing the most significant influx in foreign populations, the report says.



Foreign-born individuals comprise 21 per cent of the population of the Oceana region, which includes Australia and New Zealand.



16 per cent of the people in Northern America came from abroad.



Estimates are based on official national statistics of foreign populations gathered from censuses.



The link between migration and development is 'very well established,' Director for DESA's Population Division, John Wilmoth told reporters at the UN.



Wilmoth said that is has been observed that migrants are sending significant amount of money back to countries of their origin. At the same time, they are giving a major social contribution through transmission of ideas.



