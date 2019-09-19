AIA Worldwide Grows Its Software Suite with TalentBrew CRM Launch

LONDON, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AIA Worldwide, a global leader in talent acquisition technologies, has introduced the TalentBrew CRM (Candidate Relationship Management) to further enhance its TalentBrew recruitment marketing platform. The new CRM provides a central access point for recruitment, candidate management and communication efforts, leveraging target audience data and profiles across multiple strategies and systems.

Powered by AIA's proprietary network intelligence and machine learning, TalentBrew CRM helps recruiters effectively identify and engage with talent and manage candidate relationships over time. Fully integrated into AIA's unified TalentBrew platform, CRM works seamlessly to give candidates branded, accessible, and personalised experiences while collecting both implicit and explicit candidate information that can be leveraged for talent pools and communications.

"TalentBrew CRM is another example of how AIA is investing in technology to make it simpler and easier for clients to locate and connect with talent, while enhancing the candidate experience," said Michelle Abbey, President and CEO of AIA Worldwide. "This, along with the recent acquisition of Perengo, a programmatic recruitment platform, illustrates the multiple ways we are providing our clients with the most robust technology in the industry and how we are transforming our company."

By adding the new CRM to the TalentBrew software suite, companies will now not only be able to collect candidate information, but also aggregate information from external sources and accurately track every touchpoint they have with the candidates in one place: from initial exposure, to career site behavior, to full application. The ability to automatically segment leads into specific talent pools, job lists, and campaigns is included.

The TalentBrew CRM's candidate matching technology works to target the best candidates, bring them to the forefront, and suggest jobs that best fit their profile. It makes it simple to create and deploy effective, rules-based communication campaigns to automatically nurture leads and drive conversions. The net result is a unified platform that boosts recruiter productivity while delivering a streamlined, intelligent candidate experience.

About TalentBrew

The TalentBrew Career Site and Recruiter Tool marketing platform streamlines talent acquisition to produce results. Serving as a single solution for targeted messaging, audience building, and overall recruitment strategy execution that includes programmatic capabilities and CRM, the TalentBrew software platform uses the latest technology to activate recruitment brands and simplify every aspect of the recruiting process.

About AIA Worldwide

AIA Worldwide is a global leader in talent acquisition technologies, committed to finding new ways to leverage software, strategy and creative to build talent and enhance our clients' employer brands - across every connection point. From professional services to finance to retail to technology and everything in between, we've revolutionised the way companies and candidates connect.

