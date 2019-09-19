Kenya Logistics Market is Expected to Cross USD 5 Billion by 2023: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Key Findings

KSh 180.9 billion have been allocated for on-going roads construction projects as well as the rehabilitation and maintenance of roads. KSh 55.8 billion have been provided for the completion of Phase 2A of the SGR, KSh 11.0 billion for the LAPSSET Project; and KSh 7.2 billion for the Mombasa Port Development Project.

The Nairobi County government has announced plans to reduce levies for foreign investors as it seeks to transform the city into a global investment destination. Kenya has also promised global investors facilitation to acquire land for setting up SEZs. The SEZs will be established in Mombasa (including Dongo Kundu Free Port ), Lamu and Kisumu.

has also promised global investors facilitation to acquire land for setting up SEZs. The SEZs will be established in Mombasa (including ), Lamu and Kisumu. With increase in e-commerce shipments revenue from the Courier, Express and Parcel market is expected to double.

International Trade Agreements to Boost Foreign Trade: The bilateral and free trade agreements with various countries, along with involvement in initiatives such as COMESA, ACP and AGOA, trade is expected to improve substantially. With the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, Kenya now has free access to the entire African market. This year direct flights to the US have commenced thus increasing market access in the region.

Booming Horticulture Industry: The Department of Livestock aims to increase the volume share of Kenya's dairy exports in the African region. With the evergreen demand of Kenyan cut flowers in European market and other horticulture exports to China and other regions, cold chain market in Kenya will also be stimulated.

Advancement in Technology: While GPS tracking and control towers are standard in Western companies, they still have an untapped potential in Kenya. Other upcoming technologies include real time fuel management system, cargo management systems and communication and information systems such as EDI which can be used to reduce paperwork and minimize time taken for compliance procedures. With recent spawning of industrial parks and modern warehousing complexes, technologies such as EDI, Drones, RFID, Robots and Cloud Technology are expected to make an entry in the Kenya market.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication " Kenya Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2023 - By Sea, Land, Pipeline, Air Freight Forwarding; International and Domestic Freight, Integrated and 3PL Freight Forwarding; By Warehousing (Industrial/ Retail, ICD/CFS, Cold Storage, Others), 3PL Warehousing, Type of Warehouses; By Courier Express and Parcel Logistics and E-commerce Logistics " believe that the Logistics market has grown due to Kenya's strategic location in the Great Lakes region, government spending on the sector and increasing volumes and value of foreign trade. The Logistics and Warehousing Market is Expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% during the period 2018-2023.

Key Segments Covered

Freight Forwarding Market By

Mode of Transport (Road Freight, Rail Freight, Sea Freight, Air Freight, Pipeline Freight)

International and Domestic Freight (International, Domestic)

Flow Corridor- International Corridor (Asian Countries, European Countries, North American Countries, Middle East Countries, African Countries)

Method of Performing Services (Integrated Logistics, Contract Logistics)

By End User (F&B, FMCG, Industrial, Others)

Warehousing Market By

Revenue by End Users (FMCG, Horticulture, Retail, Others)

Revenue by Type of Warehouse (Closed Normal, Closed AC, Open Yard, Temperature Controlled)

Revenue by Integrated and 3PL

Revenue by Operation Model (Industrial/Retail, Container Freight/Inland Container Depot, Cold Storage)

Warehousing Space by Region ( Nairobi , Mombasa, Others)

Courier, Express and Parcel Logistics Market by

Revenue by International and Domestic

Revenue by Air and Ground Express

Revenue by Market Structure (B2B, B2C and C2C)

Outsourced/3PL Logistics Market by

Market Type (Freight Forwarding, Warehousing)

Snapshot on E-Commerce Logistics Market

Key Target Audience

Freight Forwarding Companies

E Commerce Logistics Companies

3PL Companies

Consultancy Companies

Express Delivery Logistics Companies

Logistics/Warehousing Companies

Real Estate Companies/ Industrial Developers

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period: 2013-2018

2013-2018 Forecast Period: 2019-2023

Companies Covered:

DHL

DB Schenker

CEVA Logistics

Kuehne Nagel

Panalpina

Maersk Line

Agility Logistics

FedEx TNT

Bollore Transport and Logistics

Siginon Group

Freight Forwarders Kenya

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Logistics Infrastructure in Kenya

Kenya Logistics Market Size

Kenya Logistics Market Segmentation

Kenya Logistics Market Future Outlook

Kenya Logistics Market Future Segmentation

Kenya Freight Forwarding Market Size

Kenya Freight Forwarding Market Segmentation

Kenya Freight Forwarding Market Future Outlook

Kenya Freight Forwarding Market Future Segmentation

Kenya Warehousing Market Size

Kenya Warehousing Market Segmentation

Kenya Warehousing Market Future Outlook

Kenya Warehousing Market Future Segmentation

Kenya CEP Logistics Market Size

Kenya CEP Logistics Market Segmentation

Kenya CEP Logistics Market Future Outlook

Kenya CEP Logistics Market Future Segmentation

Snapshot on Kenya E-Commerce Logistics Market

Kenya Outsourced/3PL Logistics Market Size

Kenya Outsourced/3PL Logistics Market Segmentation

Kenya Outsourced/3PL Logistics Market Future Outlook

Kenya Outsourced/3PL Logistics Market Future Segmentation

Regulatory Environment

Trends and Developments

New Technological Advancements

Issues and Challenges

Analyst Recommendation

For more information on the market research report, please refer to the below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/automotive-transportation-and-warehousing/logistics-and-shipping/kenya-logistics-and-warehousing-market/248570-100.html

Other Related Reports:

South Africa Logistics Market Outlook to 2023 - By Sea, Land, Air Freight Forwarding; International and Domestic Freight, Integrated and Contract Logistics Freight Forwarding; By Warehousing (Industrial/ Retail, ICD/CFS, Cold Storage, Others), 3PL Warehousing, Cold Chain; By Express Logistics and E-commerce Logistics

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Logistics market in South Africa. The report covers the overall size and future outlook of South Africa Freight Forwarding, Warehousing, Cold chain, E Commerce logistics, Express and 3PL market in terms of value, segmentation on the basis of service mix, by geography, by ownership and by type of industries. The report also covers the competitive landscape and company profiles of major Freight Forwarding, Warehousing, Express Logistics, E-Commerce Logistics, and Outsourced Logistics Companies in South Africa. The report concludes with market projections for future and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and challenges.

South Africa Logistics Market has witnessed positive growth over the past few years owing to the rising demand from the FMCG, Retail, Automotive industries and E-commerce orders. The increase in the export and import value of goods have also driven the freight forwarding, warehousing and value added services segment in South Africa.

Uganda Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2022/23 - By Rail, Land, Air Freight Forwarding; International and Domestic Freight, Integrated and Contract Logistics Freight Forwarding, By warehousing (Industrial / Retail, Container Freight / Inland Container Depot and Cold Storage), By Courier and Parcel

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Logistics market in Uganda. The report covers the overall size and future outlook of Uganda Freight Forwarding, Warehousing, Courier Express and Parcel and 3PL market in terms of value, segmentation on the basis of service mix, by geography, by ownership and by type of industries. The report also covers the competitive landscape and company profiles of major Freight Forwarding, Warehousing and Express Logistics Companies in Uganda. The report concludes with market projections for future and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and challenges.

Logistics is vital for the economic performance of any economy. Uganda, like other African countries, has structural issues such as logistics infrastructure. In 2018, Uganda has achieved rank 127 in the East of Doing Business Index and rank 102 in the Logistics Performance Index. Uganda Logistics Market has witnessed positive growth over the past few years. The growth was mainly due to the rise in the trade, initiatives by government to develop the infrastructure, technological advancements and emergence of e-commerce sector.

Kenya Freight Forwarding Market Outlook to 2023 - By Sea, Land, Air, Rail and Pipeline Freight; International and Domestic Freight, Integrated and Contract Logistics Freight Forwarding

The report titled "Kenya Freight Forwarding Market Outlook to 2023 - By Sea, Land, Air, Rail and Pipeline Freight; International and Domestic Freight, Integrated and Contract Logistics Freight Forwarding" provides a comprehensive analysis of the Freight forwarding market in Kenya. The report covers the overall size and future outlook of Kenya Freight Forwarding in terms of value, segmentation on the basis of service mix, by geography, by ownership and by type of industries. The report also covers the competitive landscape and company profiles of major Freight Forwarding companies. The report concludes with market projections for future and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and challenges.

Logistics is vital for the economic performance of any economy.Kenya, like other African countries, has structural issues such as logistics infrastructure but the ease of doing business and favorable political climate has steered it ahead in the race. In 2018, Kenya has achieved rank 61 in the East of Doing Business Index and rank 68 in the Logistics Performance Index. Kenya Logistics Market has witnessed positive growth over the past few years. The growth was mainly due to government initiatives such as the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), Kenya's strategic location as the gateway to East Africa and the prospering retail and import business.

Nigeria Freight Forwarding Market Outlook to 2023 - By Sea, Land, Air, Rail and Pipeline Freight; International and Domestic Freight, Integrated and Contract Logistics Freight Forwarding

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Freight forwarding market in Nigeria. The report covers the overall size and future outlook of Nigeria Freight Forwarding in terms of value, segmentation on the basis of service mix, by geography, by ownership and by type of industries. The report also covers the competitive landscape and company profiles of major Freight Forwarding companies. The report concludes with market projections for future and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and challenges.

Logistics is vital for the economic performance of any economy. Nigeria, like other African countries, has structural issues such as logistics infrastructure and cumbersome custom procedures at the seaports. In 2018, it ranked very low (131 out of 137) in terms of overall infrastructure and ranked 146 in the East of Doing Business Index. Nigeria Logistics Market has witnessed positive growth over the past few years and revived from recession in 2017. The growth was mainly due to government initiatives such as the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) by CCECC (China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation) and Development of ICD (Inland Container Depot) by the government in Nigeria. Nigeria's huge oil and gas reserves make it a suitable destination for companies to invest.

Uganda Freight Forwarding Market Outlook to 2023 - By Road, Rail and Air Freight; International and Domestic Freight, Integrated and Contract Freight and By End Users (Food and Beverages and Consumer Retail, Automotive, Healthcare and others)

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the freight forwarding market in Uganda. It covers the overall size and the future outlook of freight forwarding in Uganda in terms of value, segmentation based on mode of freight, type of freight, end users and service mix. The report also covers the competitive landscape and company profiles of major Freight Forwarding companies. The report concludes with market projections for future and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities for the market.

Uganda Logistics Market has not seen a steady growth over the past few years, mainly due to the lack of infrastructural developments. The market is highly concentrated with international players. Uganda was ranked at 66th position in the LPI index of World Bank in 2010. In the year 2016, its rank improved to 58th however by 2018, the country's LPI rank fell to 102. Between the years 2013-14 and 2017-18, the market has not performed well resulting in a negative single digit CAGR. The major end user of the logistics market in the country includes the food and beverages and the consumer retail industry.

Contact Us:

Ankur Gupta

Head Marketing

Ken Research Private Limited

Ankur@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661352/Ken_Research_Logo.jpg

