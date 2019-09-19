WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

DAVE STEWART



2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status CEO ASSET SOLUTIONS EUROPE AFRICA ASIA & AUSTRALIA





b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849

b) Nature of the transaction EXERCISE AND RETENTION OF NIL COST LTP SHARE OPTIONS NOT SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 15,000 shares exercised £4.35 7,359 shares sold

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume





- Price 15,000 options exercised

7,359 shares sold



£4.35 (options sold)





e) Date of the transaction

2019-09-19