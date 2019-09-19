MicroCap Rodeo Investor Conference - October 15 and 16, 2019, Austin Texas

Company lineup is filling up fast with 50 good names in the microcap markets, as well as some great private and Pre-IPO companies

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2019 / The MicroCap Rodeo's inaugural event is set for October 15, and 16th, 2019 in Austin Texas at the Hilton downtown Austin. Focused on the best ideas concept, the MicroCap Rodeo brings some of the best stories to the event for two days of private meetings, presentations and after hours networking.

This year's event is being sponsored by Lake Street Capital, Northland Securities, Lowenstein Sandler and Issuer Direct. Issuer Direct is also providing the registration software, 1x1 meeting management, presentation webcasts and newswire services.

Investors wishing to attend and request meetings. can register for free at microcaprodeo.com, https://microcaprodeo.com/signup . Need help signing up - https://prod5.assets-cdn.io/event/4176/assets/8436701420-ffbe1c064b.pdf

An alphabetical list of presenting companies can be found here. (https://microcaprodeo.com/presenting-companies)

Location:

Hilton Austin - Downtown

500 East 4th Street, Austin TX, 78701

512.482.8000 | BOOK A ROOM

Conference format:

Presentation will be 30 min beginning at 8am until 4pm on the second day.

One-on-one meetings with management with also be available

Networking and Entertainment:

October 15th during lunch, Austin's own comedian Pat Hazell will entertain investors and companies over a catered sit down lunch.

October 15 th from 6-10PM. The microcap rodeo will be taking over the Speakeasy for a night of networking, food and drinks. Blocks away from the venue and in the heart of downtown Austin.

from 6-10PM. The microcap rodeo will be taking over the Speakeasy for a night of networking, food and drinks. Blocks away from the venue and in the heart of downtown Austin. Local Austin companies will be on hand to present and exhibit their products during the two day event.

About the MicroCap Rodeo

Bucking the trend of microcap conferences is the first-annual MicroCap Rodeo in Austin, Texas. This year's theme: Lassoing the "Best Ideas."

Over two days in October, investors can harness top stocks for their portfolios. They'll meet with executive management teams from approximately 50-plus microcap companies across a wide variety of industries and gain an understanding into the key value drivers and potential trends for 2020. Complementing the interactive, in-depth 30-minute one-on-one meeting format will be four tracks of company presentations.

When they're not wrangling great ideas, investors can dig into delicious Texas food, entertainment and surprise guests.

Contact us for more information:

info@microcaprodeo.com

SOURCE: MicroCap Rodeo

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/560283/MicroCap-Rodeo-Investor-Conference--October-15-and-16-2019-Austin-Texas