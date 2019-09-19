Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 19.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien
News des Tages! Größter Cannabisproduzent der Welt legt los.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W713 ISIN: GB00BDZT6P94  Ticker-Symbol: M59 
Frankfurt
19.09.19
14:45 Uhr
5,036 Euro
-0,008
-0,16 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,046
5,204
16:32
5,092
5,194
16:33
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS PLC5,036-0,16 %