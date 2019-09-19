Flor de Caña chosen as Official Rum Partner of The World's 50 Best Restaurants

MANAGUA, Nicaragua, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Flor de Caña, a Fair Trade certified and sustainably sourced super premium rum, has been chosen as the Official Rum Partner of The World's 50 Best Restaurants. Through this partnership, both organizations will work together to recognize and award the talented men and women behind the world's finest restaurants.

Flor de Caña is a 5th generation, single family estate rum from Nicaragua that dates back to 1890. It is enriched by an active volcano, naturally aged without sugar and distilled 100% with renewable energy. In 2017 it was named "Global Rum Producer of the Year" by the International Wine and Spirits Competition in London.

Since 2002, The World's 50 Best Restaurants has showcased the diversity of the world's culinary landscape. Thanks to its panel of more than 1,000 culinary experts, as well as its structured and audited voting procedure, the annual list of the world's finest restaurants provides a snapshot of some of the best destinations for unique culinary experiences, in addition to being a barometer for global gastronomic trends.

